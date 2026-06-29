Apple Released iOS 26.5.2 Security Fixes Early to Thwart AI-Assisted Hacks

Apple today released iOS 26.5.2, iPadOS 26.5.2, and macOS Tahoe 26.5.2 with a long list of security fixes that it initially introduced in the iOS 26.6, iPadOS 26.6, and ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.6 betas.



Apple told Reuters that it released the updates earlier than planned due to concerns about AI-assisted hacks.



The company told Reuters on Monday it was adapting to ​the reality that, given the ability of artificial intelligence ​to speed the development of malicious hacking tools, it needed to reduce the time between when updates were first ​made public and when they were put into customers' hands.

Vulnerability fixes are typically included in most Apple software updates, but its major point updates usually include more fixes. Apple intended to release the 25+ security fixes that it introduced today in iOS 26.6 and its sister updates, but didn't want to wait for iOS 26.6 to come out.

In its security document outlining the changes, Apple did not say that any of the vulnerabilities that were fixed had been actively exploited, and the company further told Reuters that there was no evidence any of the now-patched vulnerabilities had been taken advantage of. Apple said the time between when the security fixes were announced and when they were deployed needed to be compressed, but did not say which vulnerabilities drove the urgency.

Apple is among Anthropic's Project Glasswing partners, and it has been using the Claude Mythos Preview to hunt down and patch vulnerabilities before hackers can use them to breach devices. It's not known if Mythos played a role in Apple's decision to release the fixes ahead of schedule.