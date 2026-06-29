Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.5.2

Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.5.2, a small update to the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ operating system that came out last year. ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5.2 comes a month after Apple released ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5.2.



Mac owners can download the software by opening the System Settings app and then navigating to the Software Updates section.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5.2 includes security fixes for the Mac.

