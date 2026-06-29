iOS 26.5.2 Patches More Than 25 Security Vulnerabilities
Apple's newly released iOS 26.5.2, iPadOS 26.5.2, and macOS 26.5.2 updates address more than 25 security vulnerabilities, which means you should install the updates as soon as possible.
According to Apple's security support documents for the updates, the new software has vulnerability fixes that Apple previously made available in the iOS 26.6, iPadOS 26.6, and macOS Tahoe 26.6 betas.
There are multiple kernel fixes, and several WebKit vulnerabilities that could lead to crashes or data leaks have been addressed. None of the vulnerabilities are known to have been actively exploited, but now that Apple has published details about them, it is possible malicious entities could create exploits targeting users who have not yet updated.
Apple always recommends that iPhone, iPad, and Mac users keep their devices up to date and install the new software patches shortly after they're released.
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