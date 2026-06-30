 Apple Crackdown Suspected After iPhone 18 Pro Leak Videos Disappear - MacRumors
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Apple Crackdown Suspected After iPhone 18 Pro Leak Videos Disappear

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Apple appears to be taking action to limit the spread of leaked iPhone 18 Pro video footage that surfaced online following a recent cyberattack targeting Tata Electronics, one of Apple's manufacturing partners in India.

Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature
Over the last day, video clips that apparently showed an iPhone 18 Pro undergoing drop testing began appearing on X (Twitter). The clips appeared to show a silver-gray iPhone 18 Pro model with a more uniform rear aesthetic than the current iPhone 17 Pro's two-tone design. The device had the expected three-camera rear array, but the lenses appeared to protrude more from the plateau than on the iPhone 17 Pro. The Apple logo on the back of the device also appeared to have a reflective finish.

The clips were initially shared by an account using the @EvLeaks handle and were reposted by Ice Universe, but the posts have been taking down by X, citing a violation of the platform's rules. The @EvLeaks account has since been suspended.

Evan Blass, who was previously associated with the EvLeaks name, says he has "nothing to do with the new @EvLeaks account nor the purported iPhone leak posted there." Blass added: "Looks like Apple may have done what Samsung never could," likely referring back to the hundreds of Samsung leaks that Blass himself has been able to freely make public over the years.

9to5Mac this morning also pulled a report covering the leaked drop-test videos. It is not clear whether the posts were removed at Apple's request or Tata's request.

Elsewhere, over in China, Ice Universe claimed on Weibo that Apple had "already banned the leaked data on Twitter."

Apple has not publicly commented on the removals, but the videos do appear to be genuine, based on similar descriptions provided by Reuters.

The alleged footage follows the outlet's report that Apple is "concerned" about confidential files stolen from Tata Electronics and circulated on the dark web. Reuters said the leaked files included Apple-watermarked documents, component details, supplier information, codenames, and images of iPhone 18 Pro models during drop testing. Apple is said to be investigating the incident and working with Tata on long-term measures to improve security.

We are not sharing the videos or images of them here, though some are still circulating online. They may not last the day, however. The speed of the removals suggest Apple may be moving more aggressively than usual to prevent their further spread ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro's expected launch later in the fall.

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Top Rated Comments

SmugMaverick Avatar
SmugMaverick
6 minutes ago at 04:25 am

Bending is crazy after a drop. Damn aluminium in a "Pro" device.
Looked awful, and they'll charge a lot more as well for lesser materials.


Luckily for Apple, the phones look basically the same. Too bad the fold wasn’t one of them.
Looked fatter and like a brick.

Hopefully its the last of the Jeff Williams led hardware this year.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
963852741 Avatar
963852741
12 minutes ago at 04:18 am
Bending is crazy after a drop. Damn aluminium in a "Pro" device.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments