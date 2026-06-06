Top Stories: 'All Systems Glow' for WWDC, MacBook Neo Popularity, and More

Apple's big week for developers is just around the corner, and that means WWDC 2026 will also be giving everybody else their first peek at what Apple has in store for iOS 27, macOS 27 and more later this year.



Other notable Apple news this week included the popularity of the budget MacBook Neo, the status of new Apple TV and HomePod mini models, iOS 26.5.1 and macOS 26.5.1 bug-fix updates, and more, so read on below for all the details!



Top Stories

What to Expect From WWDC 2026: Gemini-Powered Siri, iOS 27, macOS 27 and More

Apple's annual developer conference WWDC returns for 2026 next week, so be sure to check out our comprehensive guide of everything we're expecting to see at Monday's keynote event.



Apple this week teased the event with a new "All systems glow" tagline, a play on the phrase "all systems go," and it likely hints at Siri's rumored new design on iOS 27. Both a dedicated Siri app and a new "Search or Ask" feature in the iPhone's Dynamic Island will reportedly have a dark color scheme with glowing elements, as shown in leaked images last week.

Apple has also shared new WWDC 2026-themed wallpapers, an Apple Music playlist, and a "Get Ready" video to help developers prepare to get the most out of next week's conference.



MacBook Neo is So Popular That Apple Reportedly Doubled Production

On an earnings call in late April, Apple's CEO Tim Cook said that customer response to the MacBook Neo was "off the charts," and the popularity of the laptop has reportedly led the company to significantly boost production.



Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week said he believes that MacBook Neo shipments to Apple were doubled from an initial target of 5 million units to 10 million units in 2026 at some point after the laptop launched in March.

The MacBook Neo is quickly reshaping the low-cost laptop segment, with companies like Acer, ASUS, and Dell reacting to the shift and in some cases already introducing their own competing products.



New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Are 'Nearly Ready' to Launch, New Siri Remote Also Rumored

New models of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini are "nearly ready to go," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Both devices have been ready "for months," but Apple is holding off on launching them until the more personalized version of Siri is available, he said.

"I am told the hardware for the next Apple TV set-top box and HomePod mini has been done for months and that both devices are already in active use among employees at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California," wrote Gurman.



Apple Releases iOS 26.5.1 to Fix Charging Issue on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Models

Apple this week released iOS 26.5.1, a bug fix update that is only available for the iPhone Air and all models in the iPhone 17 lineup. According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes a previously documented charging issue with ‌iPhone Air‌ and ‌iPhone 17‌ models.



macOS Tahoe also got a 26.5.1 release this week, and it fixes an issue that can affect certain enterprise users on Macs equipped with the latest M5 chip.



First 'Confirmed' iPhone Ultra Color Allegedly Revealed in Leaked Image

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year. Rumors suggest the "iPhone Ultra" will come in two color options, and a leaker shared an image this week that allegedly shows one of them.



Posted on Weibo by the Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe, the image purportedly offers a first glimpse of Apple's foldable in white. The device is believed to have entered early mass production, but the model shown is likely a dummy. Regardless, fellow leaker Instant Digital has said white is so far the only "confirmed" finish that the device will be available in.

The iPhone Ultra will reportedly feature vapor chamber cooling and a liquid metal hinge, with production efforts said to be ramping up now following reports of some delays due to various challenges with the complicated high-end device.



iPhone 18 Pro Battery Capacities Allegedly Leaked

Battery capacities for Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro have allegedly surfaced, and the numbers suggest only a modest increase over the iPhone 17 Pro.



According to prolific Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple is testing the iPhone 18 Pro with different battery capacities for the China and U.S. versions of the device, similar to last year's iPhone 17 Pro models. The Chinese model is said to have a roughly 4,056 mAh battery, while the U.S. model is said to have a roughly 4,288 mAh battery.

In other iPhone 18 Pro rumors, the all-new variable aperture camera will reportedly cost Apple 50% more than the corresponding unit in the current iPhone 17 Pro, while some fresh dummy units revisited the expected colors for this year's Pro models.



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