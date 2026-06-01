 First 'Confirmed' iPhone Ultra Color Allegedly Revealed in Leaked Image - MacRumors
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First 'Confirmed' iPhone Ultra Color Allegedly Revealed in Leaked Image

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Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year. Rumors suggest the "iPhone Ultra" will come in two color options, and a leaker shared an image today that allegedly shows one of them.

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Posted on Weibo by the Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe, the image purportedly offers a first glimpse of Apple's foldable in white. The device is believed to have entered early mass production, but the model shown is likely a dummy. Regardless, fellow leaker Instant Digital has said white is so far the only "confirmed" finish that the device will be available in.

It is not yet clear what the alternative color will be, but Macworld recently cited a supply chain source claiming that it will be an indigo option similar to the iPhone 17 Pro's Deep Blue finish. The same source said the device will offer fewer choices than the iPhone 18 Pro models, with no bold or vibrant colors.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to "stay away from fun colors" and stick to more traditional space gray/black and silver/white finishes. Such an approach would be similar to the iPhone X, which launched in just two colors – Silver and Space Gray – when it debuted in November 2017.

A limited color selection may simply reflect the foldable iPhone's expected low production volumes. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has warned that manufacturing challenges could constrain supply through at least the end of 2026, and adding more colors would increase complexity and costs for an already difficult-to-produce device.

With launch supply expected to be tight and a price above $2,000, as reported by Gurman, Apple likely has little incentive to expand the initial color lineup, while buyers at this price point are also less likely to base their purchasing decision on color options.

The iPhone Ultra is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this coming September.

Tags: Foldable iPhone Guide, Ice Universe, iPhone Ultra Guide

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