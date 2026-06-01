 Dell Says Its New $699 Laptop Has Features 'You Won't Find on a MacBook Neo' - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Dell Says Its New $699 Laptop Has Features 'You Won't Find on a MacBook Neo'

by

Dell this week introduced a new version of the XPS 13, a laptop that it said is "contending with the MacBook Neo on price, and exceeding it on features."

Dell Unveils 699 Laptop With Features You Wont Find on a MacBook Neo Feature
In the U.S., the XPS 13 starts at $699 for the general public and at $599 for eligible students, which is $100 more than the MacBook Neo on both fronts. However, Dell said the XPS 13 offers the following six features "you won't find on a MacBook Neo."

  • A touch screen
  • A backlit keyboard
  • A faster second USB-C port (10 GB/s vs. 480 MB/s)
  • Wi-Fi 7 (vs. Wi-Fi 6E)
  • Windows Hello to unlock laptop via facial recognition (MacBook Neo does offer Touch ID at the same $699 price point)
  • Four speakers (vs. two)

"Apple's MacBook Neo is a capable machine, and its arrival confirms that there's real appetite for premium quality at accessible prices," said Dell. "Where Dell differs is what we think premium means at this price point and what we were willing to build to deliver it."

While not mentioned in Dell's list above, the XPS 13's display offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, whereas the MacBook Neo has a 60Hz refresh rate and sRGB coverage only. And with a 13-inch display and a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels, the XPS 13 offers Retina-like quality.

Like the MacBook Neo, the XPS 13 base model is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage inside a thin aluminum enclosure. The base model is powered by Intel's new Core Series 3 processor, with higher-priced configurations offering Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

Apple silicon offers industry-leading performance per watt, allowing for the MacBook Neo with an A18 Pro chip to have a fanless design. In the XPS 13, there are two fans.

Dell said the XPS 13 is the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop it has ever made. It measures 12.7mm thin, matching the MacBook Neo, but its advertised weight of 2.2 pounds comes in half a pound below the MacBook Neo.

The XPS 13 base model with a Core Series 3 processor is arriving "soon" in the U.S., according to Dell. The laptop will come in two finishes, Sky and Storm, with the latter color not available until "later this summer."

Windows vs. macOS remains an important factor, but increased competition is good for all customers, as it helps to lower prices across the board.

"A few months ago at CES, we made a commitment: compete at every price point in the consumer market and build products worthy of the XPS name," said Dell. "Even though memory shortages have pushed component costs higher across virtually every industry, we are delivering on that commitment."

Without the MacBook Neo, which was rumored since June 2025, we might not be in this situation.

Related Roundup: MacBook Neo
Tags: Dell, Windows
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Neo (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Neo

Popular Stories

MacBook Neo and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x Feature

New Study Highlights Advantages of $549 Windows Laptop Over MacBook Neo

Wednesday May 13, 2026 10:38 am PDT by
Microsoft has responded to the MacBook Neo by commissioning a study that highlights advantages of some Windows laptops. Market research firm Signal65 evaluated four Windows laptops:Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3x Lenovo's Yoga 7i HP's OmniBook 5 HP's OmniBook X FlipWith a starting price of $549.99 on Best Buy's online store in the U.S. at the time of this writing, the IdeaPad Slim 3x is the only ...
Read Full Article195 comments
macbook neo product film feature

Windows PC Industry Reacts to Apple's Most Affordable MacBook Ever

Friday May 29, 2026 8:30 am PDT by
A few months ago, Apple released the MacBook Neo, its most affordable MacBook ever. At the time, an ASUS executive admitted that the laptop came as a "shock" to the Windows PC industry, which is now in the process of responding. Acer today introduced a Swift Air 14 laptop, with U.S. pricing starting at $699. By comparison, the MacBook Neo starts at $599 with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, or at ...
Read Full Article136 comments
MacBook Neo Alt Colors Feature

MacBook Neo Could Get New Colors to Cushion Potential Price Hike

Thursday May 7, 2026 4:31 am PDT by
Apple is considering adding new colors to its MacBook Neo lineup as a way to cushion customers against a possible price increase, according to Taiwan-based tech columnist and former Bloomberg reporter Tim Culpan. Writing in his latest Culpium newsletter, Culpan says that the runaway success of the entry-level laptop has left Apple paying more for the components inside it. As a result, he...
Read Full Article76 comments

Top Rated Comments

mikeack Avatar
mikeack
9 minutes ago at 10:07 am
[LIST=1]
* I don't see battery life mentioned.
* It runs Windows.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MayaUser
7 minutes ago at 10:08 am
[LIST=1]
* I don't see battery life mentioned.
* It runs Windows
* It has Core Series 3
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lyngo Avatar
lyngo
9 minutes ago at 10:06 am
MacOS vs. Windows. This alone is going to make all the difference for many people out there. Myself included.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F
Frixos
10 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Core Series 3 processor? Ha okay.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
emvath
5 minutes ago at 10:11 am
I mean, there have always been windows laptops cheaper than the neo. That is nothing new. Not sure how this is supposed to all of the sudden be a neo killer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
miguelsan22
5 minutes ago at 10:11 am
It also has "features" like CoPilot, bloatware, Ads, forced MS accounts..... the good stuff
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments