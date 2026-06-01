 Apple Releases iOS 26.5.1 to Fix Charging Issue on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Models - MacRumors
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Apple Releases iOS 26.5.1 to Fix Charging Issue on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Models

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Apple today released iOS 26.5.1, a minor update to iOS 26. The software is available three weeks after iOS 26.5 came out, and appears to only be available for the iPhone Air and all models in the iPhone 17 lineup.

iOS 26
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes a previously documented charging issue with ‌iPhone Air‌ and ‌iPhone 17‌ models.

This update addresses an issue for a small number of users that may prevent wired charging on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models when the battery is nearly drained.

Apple's work on ‌iOS 26‌ is winding down as it prepares to introduce iOS 27 at the June 8 WWDC keynote event.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, iPhone 17, iPhone Air
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 (Neutral), iPhone Air (Neutral)
Related Forums: iOS 26, iPhone

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Top Rated Comments

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DJM1740
18 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Must be a heckuva update...my update from 26.5 to 26.5.1 is 27 GB!!!

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adrianlondon Avatar
adrianlondon
15 minutes ago at 10:31 am
For quite a while, the reported size of updates appears to be calculated by a random number generator.

It sure gives confidence that things are well tested at Apple ...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
Dmoney77
3 minutes ago at 10:43 am
That’s unacceptable! Are you telling me the vast majority of people with older iPhones running iOS 26 don’t get any bug fixes in this update? That’s ridiculous!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TwoBytes Avatar
TwoBytes
20 minutes ago at 10:26 am
What? I was waiting for the overheating issue they introduced in 26.5 for everyone else!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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