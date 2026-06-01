Apple Releases iOS 26.5.1 to Fix Charging Issue on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Models

Apple today released iOS 26.5.1, a minor update to iOS 26. The software is available three weeks after iOS 26.5 came out, and appears to only be available for the iPhone Air and all models in the iPhone 17 lineup.



The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes a previously documented charging issue with ‌iPhone Air‌ and ‌iPhone 17‌ models.

This update addresses an issue for a small number of users that may prevent wired charging on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models when the battery is nearly drained.

Apple's work on ‌iOS 26‌ is winding down as it prepares to introduce iOS 27 at the June 8 WWDC keynote event.