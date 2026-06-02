iPhone 18 Pro Battery Capacities Allegedly Leaked

Battery capacities for Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro have allegedly surfaced, and the numbers suggest only a modest increase over the iPhone 17 Pro.



According to prolific Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple is testing the iPhone 18 Pro with different battery capacities for the China and U.S. versions of the device, similar to last year's iPhone 17 Pro models. The Chinese model is said to have a roughly 4,056 mAh battery, while the U.S. model is said to have a roughly 4,288 mAh battery.

Apple removed the tray from U.S. iPhones starting with the iPhone 14 lineup, whereas iPhones sold in China have continued to include one (the iPhone Air is an exception – it is eSIM-only worldwide, including in China). Without the tray, Apple can pack a slightly larger battery into the available internal space, hence the difference in capacity.



Model iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Leak Difference China / Physical SIM 3,988 mAh 4,056 mAh +68 mAh, +1.7% US / eSIM-only 4,252 mAh 4,288 mAh +36 mAh, +0.8%

If the figures are accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro's battery capacity increase would be fairly small year-over-year. The China model would gain around 68 mAh compared to the iPhone 17 Pro with a SIM card tray, while the U.S. eSIM-only model would gain around 36 mAh compared to the equivalent iPhone 17 Pro.

Digital Chat Station claimed in February that the iPhone 18 Pro Max battery capacity will move into the "5,000 mAh" range. The leaker suggested around 5,000 mAh for the China version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and around 5,100 mAh to 5,200 mAh for international versions.

It's not clear whether these iPhone 18 Pro figures come from a regulatory database or are based on supply chain information regarding device samples, so the numbers should be considered unconfirmed for now.

It's also worth noting that modest gains aren't necessarily indicative of a modest battery life improvement – the iPhone 18 Pro models are also expected to benefit from the new A20 Pro chip, which will use TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm process and should subsequently be more power-efficient. The devices are also likely to get Apple's C2 modem, which could also bring a battery boost.

The ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro and ‌‌iPhone 18‌‌ Pro Max are expected to launch in September, featuring a smaller Dynamic Island, a simplified Camera Control, and an upgraded main camera with a variable aperture.