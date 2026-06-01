 Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.5.1 to Fix Shutdown Issue Affecting Enterprise Users on M5 Macs - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.5.1 to Fix Shutdown Issue Affecting Enterprise Users on M5 Macs

by

Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.5.1, a small update to the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ operating system that came out last year. ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5.1 comes three weeks after Apple released ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5.

macOS Tahoe 26 Feature
Mac owners can download the software by opening the System Settings app and then navigating to the Software Updates section.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5.1 addresses an unexpected shutdown issue affecting certain enterprise users on M5 Macs.

This update addresses an issue for enterprise users where Macs with an M5 chip could expectedly shut down when using certain content filtering network extensions.

macOS 27 is right around the corner, with Apple set to unveil the next major macOS update at the WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, June 8.

Related Roundup: macOS Tahoe
Related Forum: macOS Tahoe

Popular Stories

macOS Tahoe 26 Thumb 2

macOS Tahoe 26.5 Release Candidate Now Available

Monday May 4, 2026 10:14 am PDT by
Apple today provided the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after Apple seeded the fourth beta. Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.5 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a...
Read Full Article46 comments
macOS Tahoe 26 Thumb 2

macOS Tahoe 26.5 Now Available

Monday May 11, 2026 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Tahoe operating system. macOS Tahoe 26.5 comes seven weeks after Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.4. Mac users can download the new software by opening up the System Settings app and navigating to the Software Update section. macOS Tahoe 26.5 adds a Suggested Places section to the search interface in the Apple Maps...
Read Full Article76 comments
macOS Tahoe 26 Thumb 2

First macOS Tahoe 26.6 Beta Now Available for Developers

Tuesday May 26, 2026 10:09 am PDT by
Apple today provided the first beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.6 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming two weeks after Apple launched macOS Tahoe 26.5. Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.6 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free...
Read Full Article25 comments

Top Rated Comments

T
tywebb13
3 minutes ago at 10:43 am
ipsw:

https://updates.cdn-apple.com/2026SpringFCS/fullrestores/122-88870/E47EBB85-45F2-4E3C-B9E7-6FF7868C2FBA/UniversalMac_26.5.1_25F80_Restore.ipsw

full installer:

https://swcdn.apple.com/content/downloads/22/07/122-84023-A_RQPL3GX2L6/l6vt7agjz206oaiyhvc0a4wupeffjk36st/InstallAssistant.pkg
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments