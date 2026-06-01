Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.5.1 to Fix Shutdown Issue Affecting Enterprise Users on M5 Macs
Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.5.1, a small update to the macOS Tahoe operating system that came out last year. macOS Tahoe 26.5.1 comes three weeks after Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.5.
Mac owners can download the software by opening the System Settings app and then navigating to the Software Updates section.
According to Apple's release notes for the update, macOS Tahoe 26.5.1 addresses an unexpected shutdown issue affecting certain enterprise users on M5 Macs.
This update addresses an issue for enterprise users where Macs with an M5 chip could expectedly shut down when using certain content filtering network extensions.
macOS 27 is right around the corner, with Apple set to unveil the next major macOS update at the WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, June 8.
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