 MacBook Neo is So Popular That Apple Reportedly Doubled Production - MacRumors
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MacBook Neo is So Popular That Apple Reportedly Doubled Production

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On an earnings call in late April, Apple's CEO Tim Cook said that customer response to the MacBook Neo was "off the charts," and the popularity of the laptop has reportedly led the company to significantly boost production.

MacBook Neo on Yellow Feature
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week said he believes that MacBook Neo shipments to Apple were doubled from an initial target of 5 million units to 10 million units in 2026 at some point after the laptop launched in March.

Apple was very optimistic about the MacBook Neo before announcing it, but the company still "undercalled" the level of enthusiasm that the laptop would generate, according to Cook. He said that MacBook Neo demand exceeded Apple's expectations and helped to drive a record number of first-time Mac buyers last quarter.

New figures from market research firm IDC support Apple's claim that the MacBook Neo is selling well, and the Windows PC industry has taken notice. For example, Dell recently introduced a redesigned XPS 13 laptop from $699 and said it has features "you won't find on a MacBook Neo," such as a touch screen and a backlit keyboard.

"Apple's MacBook Neo is a capable machine, and its arrival confirms that there's real appetite for premium quality at accessible prices," admitted Dell.

With a starting price of $599 in the U.S., or $499 for college students, the MacBook Neo is Apple's most affordable MacBook ever. Powered by the iPhone's A18 Pro chip, the laptop is available in colorful finishes like Citrus and Blush.

A second-generation MacBook Neo is expected to have an A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM.

Related Roundup: MacBook Neo
Tag: Ming-Chi Kuo
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Neo (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Neo

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