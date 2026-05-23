 Apple Preparing New 'Gen AI' Website Ahead of WWDC - MacRumors
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Apple Preparing New 'Gen AI' Website Ahead of WWDC

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Apple is readying the subdomain genai.apple.com, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, but it does not yet lead to a live web page. This comes a few weeks ahead of Apple's annual developers conference WWDC, where the company has promised to announce "AI advancements" across its software platforms.

Apple Intelligence General Feature 2
Apple's website already has an Apple Intelligence page, so it is unclear what the company's plans are for genai.apple.com at this time.

Apple's next major software releases like iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 are expected to include many new Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized version of Siri with on-screen awareness. Similar to other chatbots like ChatGPT, a dedicated Siri app will reportedly allow users to have back-and-forth conversations.

Apple Intelligence will power a wide range of new accessibility features, such as automatic captions for videos recorded with an iPhone. In addition, Voice Control is gaining support for natural language, allowing users to say things like "tap the guide about best restaurants" in Apple Maps or "tap the purple folder" in the Files app.

Apple Intelligence will make it easier for users to create shortcuts in the Shortcuts app, and it will power a new "Create a Pass" option in the Wallet app. Safari will be able to automatically name tab groups, and Visual Intelligence will be able to scan food nutrition labels and add information from a business card or paperwork to the Contacts app.

Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote begins on Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2026
Tag: Apple Intelligence Guide
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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