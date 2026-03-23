 WWDC 2026 to Showcase Apple's 'AI Advancements' - MacRumors
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WWDC 2026 to Showcase Apple's 'AI Advancements'

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WWDC 2026 is set to begin on Monday, June 8, and the event will highlight Apple's "AI advancements." Apple included the tidbit in its WWDC 2026 announcement.

WWDC26 Glowing Ring Feature

WWDC26 will spotlight incredible updates for Apple platforms, including AI advancements and exciting new software and developer tools.

Since iOS 18, we've been waiting for Apple to introduce a more intelligent version of Siri, and that might finally happen with iOS 27. We are expecting the Apple Intelligence version of ‌Siri‌ that includes personal context with support for new, deeper search capabilities, onscreen awareness so ‌Siri‌ can answer questions about what you're looking at, and the ability to do more in and between apps.

Apple is also working on a chatbot version of ‌Siri‌ that will rival ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, and we could potentially get a chatbot ‌Siri‌ preview at WWDC.

Apple's AI advancements wording hints at the inclusion of new ‌Siri‌ features, plus it suggests we could get other new AI capabilities as well. We have a full iOS 27 roundup on all of the ‌iOS 27‌ rumors we've heard so far, which is worth checking out if you want a refresh on what could be coming.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2026
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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Top Rated Comments

Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
13 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Redmond, start your photocopiers…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
leonremi
1 minute ago at 10:29 am
Masterful strategy by Apple!
Wait until the AI bubble pops, and AI uselessness is absolutely obvious for all to see...and announce they were right all along not wasting time on this crap.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Black_Mage Avatar
Black_Mage
7 minutes ago at 10:24 am
I’m trying to care.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
indefinite Avatar
indefinite
12 minutes ago at 10:18 am
I think Apple will actually release Apple Intelligence this time
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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