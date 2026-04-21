Apple Teases 'Incredible Road Map Ahead'

In an all-hands meeting with employees today, Apple's future CEO John Ternus teased an "incredible road map ahead."



"I'm not exaggerating when I say this is the most exciting time to be building products and services at Apple in my entire career," said Ternus. While the meeting was private, Ternus' comments were reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Appearing alongside Apple's current CEO Tim Cook at the Steve Jobs Theater, Ternus expressed optimism about artificial intelligence in particular.

"AI is going to create almost unlimited potential," said Ternus. "We're going to be able to keep unlocking possibilities that are going to create entirely new opportunities for our products and services, and I'm so excited about what that's going to mean for our users." Unsurprisingly, he did not provide any specific details at this time.

"We are about to change the world once again," he said.

Ternus ensured that design remains "core" to Apple, and he promised that the company is still committed to user privacy and environmental responsibility.

As for Cook, he told employees he is "healthy" and plans to serve as Apple's executive chairman for "a long time." Apple said Cook will "assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world."

Ternus will become Apple's CEO on September 1.