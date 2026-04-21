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Apple Teases 'Incredible Road Map Ahead'

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In an all-hands meeting with employees today, Apple's future CEO John Ternus teased an "incredible road map ahead."

Apple Event Logo
"I'm not exaggerating when I say this is the most exciting time to be building products and services at Apple in my entire career," said Ternus. While the meeting was private, Ternus' comments were reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Appearing alongside Apple's current CEO Tim Cook at the Steve Jobs Theater, Ternus expressed optimism about artificial intelligence in particular.

"AI is going to create almost unlimited potential," said Ternus. "We're going to be able to keep unlocking possibilities that are going to create entirely new opportunities for our products and services, and I'm so excited about what that's going to mean for our users." Unsurprisingly, he did not provide any specific details at this time.

"We are about to change the world once again," he said.

Ternus ensured that design remains "core" to Apple, and he promised that the company is still committed to user privacy and environmental responsibility.

As for Cook, he told employees he is "healthy" and plans to serve as Apple's executive chairman for "a long time." Apple said Cook will "assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world."

Ternus will become Apple's CEO on September 1.

Tags: Bloomberg, John Ternus, Mark Gurman, Tim Cook

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Top Rated Comments

Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
21 minutes ago at 12:24 pm

Ternus is sounding more like a CEO with every passing moment.
If Tim Cook made this exact "incredible road map ahead" comment, some forum users here would be rolling their eyes. I guess that's the benefit of an unestablished track record in the CEO role for Ternus. There is more hype for now since we don't know exactly what will come or change under his leadership.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
22 minutes ago at 12:23 pm

Apple Teases 'Incredible Road Map Ahead'
A road Map filled with ads ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/03/24/apple-maps-ads-announced/'). 😉
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Anonymous123
29 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
What was he supposed to say? There’s a lukewarm road map ahead? Without providing any specifics this is just a nothing burger.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Z
zenmacx
28 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
Blah blah blah…

Only time will tell.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
Etc_
30 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
They say this every time, and then it turns out to be just a spec bump.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
31 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
Ternus is sounding more like a CEO with every passing moment.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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