 Apple Sued for Pulling Co-Viewing App Rave From the App Store - MacRumors
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Apple Sued for Pulling Co-Viewing App Rave From the App Store

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Rave, a cross-platform service that lets users watch movies and TV shows together, today filed a series of antitrust lawsuits against Apple after Apple removed the Rave app from the App Store in August 2025.

rave app
According to Rave, Apple cited "unspecified allegations of fraud and vague concerns about content moderation" when pulling the app. Rave alleges Apple targeted the service because Rave competed with SharePlay, and Apple wanted to corner the market on smartphone co-viewing. Rave claims that Apple also falsely labeled the Rave Mac app as malware, preventing Mac users from installing it.

Discussion on Reddit suggests that Rave had unmoderated public chatrooms, pornography, issues with scams, and CSAM material. The Rave app was also labeled as malware by Kaspersky, BitDefender, Windows, and Google, suggesting Apple may have had reason to protect users from the app beyond limiting competition. Apple has not yet commented on the lawsuit or the app's removal.

Rave claims that it has now created "industry-leading" content moderation and age verification technologies, presumably to preempt Apple's content moderation criticism.

Rave was available on iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows, but after Apple's crackdown, the service is limited to Windows and Android devices. Founded in 2016, Rave lets users remotely watch content together, with built-in discussion features.

Apple's SharePlay service, which came out in 2021, similarly lets iPhone, iPad, and Mac users watch and chat about TV shows, movies, and music. SharePlay does not work on Android and Windows devices, so Rave was able to deliver a cross-platform collaborative viewing experience that was unavailable with SharePlay.

Rave has filed antitrust lawsuits in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands, and Russia, and it is aiming to get the Rave apps reintroduced on iOS and macOS and recover damages related to its removal from the ‌App Store‌.

Tags: Apple Antitrust, App Store, Apple Lawsuits

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Top Rated Comments

WilliApple Avatar
WilliApple
14 minutes ago at 10:47 am

Apple can do what they want, it’s their stores, their rules…
Bro wants all tic tac toe apps to be labeled as malware just for his to dominate...

But in all seriousness, if it has the concerns on unmoderated chatrooms, porn, and scams, and the fact that both Google and Microsoft labeled it as malware too then it kind of makes sense as to why.
It will be interesting to see how this lawsuit plays out, but the fact that it has malware that 2 other major companies also saw, Apple had a reason to take it down.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
8 minutes ago at 10:53 am
Apples authoritarian grip on apps has gotten a little obnoxious. I understand security being a priority but Apple is now just saying “we will decide for the user what they want to use and it’s going to be us no matter what.”

Also, I think they should make iMessage cross platform so fire away!!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
13 minutes ago at 10:48 am
Sounds like a shady app.

That said, users should be able to install it if they want (outside the Apple App Store, who of course can deny it).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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