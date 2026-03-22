 Apple CEO Candidate John Ternus is 'Well-Liked' and Helped Reverse 'Declining Product Quality' - MacRumors
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Apple CEO Candidate John Ternus is 'Well-Liked' and Helped Reverse 'Declining Product Quality'

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In an in-depth article for Bloomberg Businessweek today, Mark Gurman profiled Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus, who is widely viewed as the leading candidate to become Apple's next CEO whenever Tim Cook decides to step down.

Apple John Ternus 2019
The article is very long, so we recommend reading it in full, but a few of the key takeaways are that Ternus is apparently "well-liked among Apple's leadership" and helped with "reversing a trend of declining product quality" at the company.

"Since getting the top hardware engineering role in 2021, he's overseen an expansion in Apple's product lineup, improving quality and focusing on functional improvements around battery life, performance and connectivity," wrote Gurman.

Cook reportedly gave oversight of Apple's design teams to Ternus at the end of last year, and Ternus has been making a lot more public appearances in interviews and in product introduction videos over the past few years. The profile provides a closer look at how Ternus has risen to become the frontrunner to succeed Cook eventually.

Cook has not shared his retirement plans with even some of his closest lieutenants, according to the report, so it is unclear when he plans to step down. Cook has served as Apple's CEO since 2011, and he reached the common retirement age of 65 last year. In a recent interview, he vaguely said he "I can't imagine life without Apple."

The full Bloomberg Businessweek article is titled "Apple's 'Nice Guy' Heir Apparent."

Tags: Bloomberg, John Ternus, Mark Gurman, Tim Cook

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Top Rated Comments

godorowski Avatar
godorowski
7 minutes ago at 03:39 pm
Great.
Now we need someone who will help to stop declining software quality...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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