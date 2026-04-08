 Apple's Three-Year Plan to 'Reinvent' the iPhone is Underway - MacRumors
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Apple's Three-Year Plan to 'Reinvent' the iPhone is Underway

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Apple is in the middle of a three-year plan to "reinvent" the look and feel of the iPhone, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

iPhone 17 Pro and Air Feature
In a report this week, Gurman said the plan is as follows:

  • September 2025: The redesigned iPhone 17 Pro models and an all-new iPhone Air (✅)
  • September 2026: A foldable iPhone
  • September 2027: A special 20th-anniversary iPhone

The report said this iPhone roadmap has been a "priority" for Apple's leadership, including hardware engineering chief John Ternus, who is widely considered to be the leading candidate to succeed Tim Cook as Apple's CEO in the future.

The plan began last September with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which ushered in a new aluminum design with a so-called "plateau" housing the three rear cameras and a rear Ceramic Shield glass area for MagSafe charging and accessories. At the same time, Apple released the iPhone Air, which is the thinnest iPhone ever.

This year, Apple is expected to release its long-awaited foldable iPhone.

Like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, the foldable iPhone will reportedly open up like a book, providing users with a large screen for watching videos, playing games, and multitasking. iOS 27 is expected to have some changes that are exclusive to the foldable iPhone, including side-by-side apps and other iPadOS-like multitasking functionality.

Apple Foldable Thumb
Late last year, a report said the foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.7-inch inner display, and a 5.3-inch outer display. It was initially rumored that the device would have a virtually "crease-free" inner display, but it was later reported that Apple is using technology that "reduces the crease without eliminating it entirely."

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the foldable iPhone to have two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.

As for the 20th-anniversary iPhone, previous reports have indicated that the device will have a seamless design, with a curved glass enclosure and no cutouts in the display. To achieve this, the front camera would be located under the screen. However, it remains to be seen if Apple actually achieves such an ambitious design by next year.

All Screen iPhone 2030 Feature Sans Text
Apple reported record-breaking revenue of $143.8 billion last quarter. iPhone revenue in the quarter was $85.2 billion, a new all-time high.

"iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in Apple's press release earlier this year. He later commented that iPhone demand during the quarter was "simply staggering" and topped Apple's internal expectations. The upcoming foldable iPhone and 20th-anniversary iPhone models could help Apple to sustain this momentum.

Related Roundup: iPhone Fold
Tags: 20th-Anniversary iPhone, Bloomberg, Mark Gurman

Top Rated Comments

B
bbzzz
19 minutes ago at 08:11 am
a bit radical but maybe they can get rid of the camera bulge and glass rear so we no longer need to add a case to protect the glass and flatten the bulge. All that space wasted on cases could be used to add something extra, perhaps more battery
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
spamabyss
13 minutes ago at 08:17 am
There are no under screen selfie cams that come close to what's offered now. That said, just put everything under screen except for a small hole punch camera and that's close enough.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antonrg Avatar
antonrg
15 minutes ago at 08:16 am

"iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in Apple's press release earlier this year. He later commented that iPhone demand during the quarter was "simply staggering ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/01/29/iphone-demand-simply-staggering/')" and topped Apple's internal expectations.
Translation: we finally gave in and delivered a very good regular iPhone model and that's why we had incredible sales... it's not the Pro, nor the Air, and it won't be the foldable that boosts the sales. It's the regular iPhone that is pulling the weight of their sales at the moment.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
ChrisMac47
17 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Absolutely NOTHING "re-invented! This is just incremental development. Come on Apple, pull your socks up!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
dandyryan
20 minutes ago at 08:11 am
Feel free to convert the A19s from the unsold iPhone Air 2 stock into MacBook Neos when it inevitably flops again.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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