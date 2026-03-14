Top Stories: Apple's 50th Anniversary, New and Upcoming Products, and More

After Apple's big week of announcements, this week saw all of the new products officially become available, so reviewers and general users alike are now getting their hands on them and putting them through their paces.



Apple also started ramping up plans for celebrating the company's 50th anniversary coming up on April 1, with Tim Cook sharing a letter addressing the milestone and the company even hosting a brief musical appearance by Alicia Keys at its Grand Central Terminal store in New York City, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



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Apple Announces 50th Anniversary Plans

Apple this week announced that it plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary, which is on April 1. Ahead of the big date, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a "50 Years of Thinking Different" letter.



"While Apple is known for looking forward, this milestone offers a special moment to reflect on the journey that has brought the company here, to celebrate the people and communities who have thought different with us, and to honor the enduring values that continue to guide our work," said Apple, in a press release.

Apple has also launched a new "Hello Apple" account on Instagram where it will share company news, stories, product marketing, and more, while journalist David Pogue has just released a new book chronicling the history of Apple over its first 50 years. And on Friday, Apple hosted a surprise musical appearance by Alicia Keys at its Grand Central Terminal store as part of the anniversary celebration.



Apple Released Seven New Products This Week

As of Wednesday, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week became available at Apple Stores and started arriving to customers.



The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but availability varies, so make sure to see if your local store has stock via Apple's online store.



Apple Could Launch Three New 'Ultra' Devices This Year

Apple is planning to launch at least three new "Ultra"-class devices this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



While it is unclear whether the new products will carry the "Ultra" name, Apple is planning to launch at least three such devices this year: Apple's first foldable iPhone with an expected price tag of at least $2,000, higher-end AirPods Pro equipped with infrared cameras, and a premium MacBook Pro with touchscreen OLED display that may sit above the current MacBook Pro models in the lineup.



Everything New in iOS 26.4 Beta 4

Apple is continuing to test the iOS 26.4 beta, and the latest update became available for developers and public beta testers earlier this week.



As testing goes on, there are fewer new features in each beta, but this week’s release adds new emoji characters and support for the new iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air, and makes a few other changes.



Apple 'HomePad' to Offer Magnetic Snap-to-Wall Feature and More

Apple's upcoming "HomePad" will offer a magnetic snap-to-wall feature and more, according to the leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami."



In a post on X this week, Kosutami said that one of the HomePad prototypes features a MagSafe-like snap-to-wall capability, along with doorbell integration. It is said to be heavily reliant on Apple Intelligence.

With Apple's ongoing delays for the enhanced Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, it appears the HomePad may not launch until this fall. Updated Apple TV and HomePod models may also be waiting for the upgraded Siri.



iPhone Fold to Feature iPad-Style Multitasking and Layouts

While Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone will run iOS and not iPadOS, it will function as more of a hybrid device, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The iPhone Fold will reportedly be able to run two iPhone apps side by side on the large internal display, which will be roughly the size of an iPad mini display. Apple is also revamping its apps to support sidebars for this mode, and third-party developers will be able to adapt their apps to use them as well. The iPhone Fold will, however, lack the more extensive multitasking capabilities of iPadOS and will not be able to directly run iPad-optimized apps.



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