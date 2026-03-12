Skip to Content

Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares '50 Years of Thinking Different' Letter

Apple CEO Tim Cook today shared a "50 Years of Thinking Different" letter, ahead of the company's 50th anniversary on April 1, 2026.

The letter touches on the upcoming 50th anniversary and says that "the world is moved forward by people who think different." For those unaware, "Think Different" was a famous advertising slogan used by Apple in the late 1990s to early 2000s.

"At Apple, we're more focused on building tomorrow than remembering yesterday," said Cook, in the letter. "But we couldn't let this milestone pass without thanking the millions of people who make Apple what it is today."

Apple announced that it will celebrate the company's 50th anniversary over the coming weeks, but it has yet to reveal any specific plans.

Here is the full letter:

Fifty years ago in a small garage, a big idea was born. Apple was founded on the simple notion that technology should be personal, and that belief — radical at the time — changed everything.

April 1st marks 50 years of Apple. From the first Apple computer to the Mac, from iPod to iPhone, iPad to Apple Watch and AirPods, as well as the services we use every day — the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV — we've spent five decades rethinking what's possible and putting powerful tools into people's hands. Through every breakthrough, one idea has guided us — that the world is moved forward by people who think different.

That's because progress always begins with someone — an inventor or scientist, a student or storyteller — who imagines a better way, a new idea, a different path. That spirit has guided Apple from the start. But it has never belonged to us alone.

Every invention we bring into the world is just the beginning of a story. The most meaningful chapters are written by all of you — the people who use our technology to work, learn, dream, and discover. You've made breakthroughs and launched businesses. You've cheered up loved ones in the hospital and captured your toddler's first steps. You've run marathons, written books, and rekindled friendships. You've chased your curiosity, found your new favorite song, and shared stories that connect us all.

In your hands, the tools we make have improved lives, and sometimes even saved them. And that is what inspires us — not what technology can do alone, but everything you can do with it.

At Apple, we're more focused on building tomorrow than remembering yesterday. But we couldn't let this milestone pass without thanking the millions of people who make Apple what it is today — our incredible teams around the world, our developer community, and every customer who has joined us on this journey. Your ideas inspire our work. Your trust drives us to do better. Your stories remind us of all we can accomplish when we think different.

If you've taught us anything, it's that the people crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.

So here's to the crazy ones.

The misfits.
The rebels.
The troublemakers.
The round pegs in the square holes.
The ones who see things differently.

Here's to you.

Apple is featuring the letter on its website and on its new "Hello Apple" account on Instagram.

Top Rated Comments

al256 Avatar
al256
3 hours ago at 06:17 am
So here’s to the shareholders.

The quarterly revenue.

The profits.

The hedge funds.

The P/E ratios in the market.

The ones who see things as only money.

Here’s to you.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
3 hours ago at 06:11 am
Hmm..well, okay Tim.

Apple's management still talks and acts like they are some big underdog that the misfits and rebels seek out, but it's starting to sound a bit gaslightly when they are one of the largest corporations in the world, dominate the mobile market in north America, and have enough power and money to directly influence world leaders and law. And they wield that power, frequently.

With the company and Tim's attitude over the last few years, It just doesn't sit well with me. "Buy your mom an iPhone", indeed.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
What_Is_George Avatar
What_Is_George
3 hours ago at 06:08 am
He’s got me thinking I’m the one making a difference.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tonmischa
3 hours ago at 06:09 am
Talking about being "a rebel" and "a misfit", while being one of the most-valued companies and the most-recognizable brands of the world, is a contradiction in itself.

As a shareholder, I say: Thank you, Tim.
As a user, I say: Thank you, but now have a nice retirement.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pitogyro Avatar
Pitogyro
3 hours ago at 06:24 am
The essence of the letter is all Steve Jobs' thoughts and words, yet it doesn't acknowledge him. Maybe Apple's PR thought it was superfluous, but it kinda reads like plagiarism. The only thing that's Cook's is the word "services". Maybe he also meant to thank shareholders but it was edited out at the last second.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
anthony131
3 hours ago at 06:34 am
I find this and Tim Cook offensive.

What was the last product that embodied the notion of thinking differently? What makes you a rebel when you bow down to dear leader?

Let's not forget that Think Different was in response to the IBM juggernaut and the lemmings that followed. Apple has surpassed by leaps and bounds everything that Think Different represents.

Cook traded Apple's soul for stock valuation.

[MEDIA=imgur]a/M1Pv6Sg[/MEDIA]
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
