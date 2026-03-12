Apple Says 'Hello' With New Instagram Account

Apple is already on Instagram, where it primarily shares photos and videos for its Shot on iPhone campaign, but the company is expanding its horizons.



Apple today launched another Instagram account called Hello Apple (@helloapple), where it will share company news, stories, product marketing, and more. The account will showcase how Apple products inspire creativity and help to make a difference in everyday lives, and it will highlight work from Apple's creator community.

Apple said the account will occasionally provide behind-the-scenes peeks too, so fans will want to follow along to learn something new.

"Our stories, and yours," the account's bio says.

Apple has already started sharing some content, including a video that says "Hello" and a post that shares Apple CEO Tim Cook's new "50 Years of Thinking Different" letter. Apple turns 50 on April 1, and it plans to celebrate over the coming weeks.

There are also posts related to the MacBook Neo, Apple TV being the exclusive place to stream F1 races in the United States, and more.

Apple continues to have special Instagram accounts for Apple Music, Apple News, Apple Books, Apple TV, Apple Fitness+, Apple Creator Studio, and more.

Apple has also been active on TikTok, and it recently began allowing users to comment on the videos that it shares on that platform. Altogether, it amounts to Apple expanding its social media presence to reach even more people.

Apple has more than 36 million followers on its main Instagram account, and the new account is quickly amassing thousands of followers.