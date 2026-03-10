New Book 'Apple: The First 50 Years' Now Available

Tech columnist David Pogue's new book Apple: The First 50 Years is available in hardcover and digital formats starting today.



In time for Apple's 50th anniversary on April 1, the 608-page book explores the first five decades of the company's history. Pogue interviewed 150 key people who shaped Apple into what it is today, including the company's co-founder Steve Wozniak, former CEO John Sculley, former design chief Jony Ive, and others.

While many aspects of Apple's history are well documented, the book's official description promises "new facts that correct the record":

In time for Apple's 50th anniversary, CBS Sunday Morning correspondent David Pogue tells the iconic company's entire life story: how it was born, nearly died, was born again under Steve Jobs, and became, under CEO Tim Cook, the most valuable company in the world. The book features full-color photos, new facts that correct the record and illuminate its subversive culture, and fresh interviews with the legendary figures who shaped Apple into what it is today.

Pogue is a CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, and he spent many years writing about Apple and technology for The New York Times and Macworld. An excerpt from his book, focused on the late Steve Jobs, is available on the CBS News website.

Pogue has been on a media tour to promote his new book, so there are lots of interviews and excerpts coming out. He recently sat down for an extended interview with Apple's CEO Tim Cook, and he made an appearance on CBS Mornings this week.

Pogue will also be interviewing Apple's former marketing chief Phil Schiller on March 18 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, at SXSW 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Apple was officially founded on April 1, 1976. The company has yet to announce any plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary in a public-facing manner, but it will likely mark the occasion in some way over the coming weeks.