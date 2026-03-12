"Apple Announces 50th Anniversary Plans"

Apple today announced that it will celebrate the company's 50th anniversary over the coming weeks, but it has yet to reveal any specific plans.



Apple was founded on April 1, 1976, so the company will turn 50 on April 1, 2026.

"While Apple is known for looking forward, this milestone offers a special moment to reflect on the journey that has brought the company here, to celebrate the people and communities who have thought different with us, and to honor the enduring values that continue to guide our work," said Apple, in a press release.

Apple said its celebrations will recognize the "creativity, innovation, and impact that people around the world have made possible with Apple technology."

"Thinking different has always been at the heart of Apple," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "It's what has driven us to create products that empower people to express themselves, to connect, and to create something wonderful. As we celebrate 50 years, we are deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey and who continues to inspire what comes next."

Cook also shared a "50 Years of Thinking Different" letter.

The letter touches on the upcoming 50th anniversary and says that "the world is moved forward by people who think different." For those unaware, "Think Different" was a famous advertising slogan used by Apple in the late 1990s to early 2000s.

"At Apple, we're more focused on building tomorrow than remembering yesterday," said Cook, in the letter. "But we couldn't let this milestone pass without thanking the millions of people who make Apple what it is today."

Apple also launched a new "Hello Apple" account on Instagram today.