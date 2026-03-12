Skip to Content

Apple Announces 50th Anniversary Plans

by

Apple today announced that it will celebrate the company's 50th anniversary over the coming weeks, but it has yet to reveal any specific plans.

Apple 50 Years of Thinking Different
Apple was founded on April 1, 1976, so the company will turn 50 on April 1, 2026.

"While Apple is known for looking forward, this milestone offers a special moment to reflect on the journey that has brought the company here, to celebrate the people and communities who have thought different with us, and to honor the enduring values that continue to guide our work," said Apple, in a press release.

Apple said its celebrations will recognize the "creativity, innovation, and impact that people around the world have made possible with Apple technology."

"Thinking different has always been at the heart of Apple," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "It's what has driven us to create products that empower people to express themselves, to connect, and to create something wonderful. As we celebrate 50 years, we are deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey and who continues to inspire what comes next."

Cook also shared a "50 Years of Thinking Different" letter.

The letter touches on the upcoming 50th anniversary and says that "the world is moved forward by people who think different." For those unaware, "Think Different" was a famous advertising slogan used by Apple in the late 1990s to early 2000s.

"At Apple, we're more focused on building tomorrow than remembering yesterday," said Cook, in the letter. "But we couldn't let this milestone pass without thanking the millions of people who make Apple what it is today."

Apple also launched a new "Hello Apple" account on Instagram today.

Popular Stories

Apple Event Logo

Apple Released Seven New Products Today

Wednesday March 11, 2026 7:05 am PDT by
Starting today, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week are available at Apple Stores and beginning to arrive to customers. The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world starting today. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but...
Read Full Article22 comments
ios 26 4 yellow

Everything New in iOS 26.4 Beta 4

Monday March 9, 2026 3:50 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to test the iOS 26.4 beta, and the latest update is now available for developers and public beta testers. As testing goes on, there are fewer new features in each beta, but today’s release adds new emoji characters and a few other changes. New Emoji Apple added new emoji characters, including trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature, fight cloud, orca,...
Read Full Article71 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Apple Planning 'MacBook Ultra' With Touchscreen and Higher Price

Sunday March 8, 2026 8:05 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch an all-new "MacBook Ultra" model this year, featuring an OLED display, touchscreen, and a higher price point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Gurman revealed the information in his latest "Power On" newsletter. While Apple has been widely expected to launch new M6-series MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, and a new, thinner design...
Read Full Article488 comments

Top Rated Comments

carniesandrubes Avatar
carniesandrubes
3 hours ago at 06:14 am
"Apple Announces 50th Anniversary Plans"

A few paragraphs later: "The specific plans remain to be seen."
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
indychris Avatar
indychris
3 hours ago at 06:13 am
Meh. About 35 years of thinking different and approaching 15 years of riding coattails and increasing stock valuation.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
3 hours ago at 06:16 am
How about a special commemorative (and overpriced) T-Shirt. "Happy 50th. I bought a Mac and all I got was this lousy T-Shirt."
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dumastudetto Avatar
dumastudetto
3 hours ago at 06:21 am
I love this company.

We should all celebrate by buying 50 Apple products this next month.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M-Life Avatar
M-Life
2 hours ago at 06:59 am

[HEADING=2]Apple Announces 50th Anniversary Plans[/HEADING]

The specific plans remain to be seen.
Cmon MacRumors I expect a bit more effort.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
3 hours ago at 06:14 am
Can they celebrated it by stocking their Mac studios....
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments