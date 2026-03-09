Skip to Content

Everything New in iOS 26.4 Beta 4

by

Apple is continuing to test the iOS 26.4 beta, and the latest update is now available for developers and public beta testers. As testing goes on, there are fewer new features in each beta, but today’s release adds new emoji characters and a few other changes.

ios 26 4 yellow

New Emoji

Apple added new emoji characters, including trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature, fight cloud, orca, and landslide.

Latest iOS 26
There are also new skin tone modifiers people wrestling and dancers with bunny ears, as well as a gender neutral option for the ballet dancer emoji.

Reduce Bright Effects

Apple renamed the prior Reduce Highlighting Effects Accessibility setting to “Reduce Bright Effects,” and explained what it does.

ios 26 4 accessibility reduce bright effects
Apple says the feature "minimizes highlighting and flashing when interacting with onscreen elements, such as buttons or the keyboard.

RCS Encrypted Messaging

Apple has removed the RCS end-to-end encryption beta in the fourth beta of iOS 26.4 after testing it in the prior three betas. Apple already said that end-to-end encryption for ‌RCS‌ would not launch in the iOS 26.4 update, and would instead be introduced in the future.

Apple tested end-to-end encryption for iPhone-to-iPhone ‌RCS‌ conversations, and iPhone-to-Android conversations. iMessage communications are already encrypted, but in a future iOS update, full implementation of ‌RCS‌ encryption will mean that iPhone-to-Android text message conversations have the same level of encryption.

New Device Support

iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 beta 4 are the first betas that are able to be installed on the new iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air.

More New Features

We have a list of all features found in prior betas in our iOS 26.4 feature guide.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils Seven New Products

Friday March 6, 2026 11:48 am PST by
Apple this week unveiled seven products, including an iPhone 17e, an iPad Air with the M4 chip, updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, a new Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, and an all-new MacBook Neo that starts at just $599. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Apple Planning 'MacBook Ultra' With Touchscreen and Higher Price

Sunday March 8, 2026 8:05 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch an all-new "MacBook Ultra" model this year, featuring an OLED display, touchscreen, and a higher price point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Gurman revealed the information in his latest "Power On" newsletter. While Apple has been widely expected to launch new M6-series MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, and a new, thinner design...
Read Full Article477 comments
MacBook Neo Feature Pastel 1

First MacBook Neo Benchmarks Are In: Here's How It Compares to the M1 MacBook Air

Thursday March 5, 2026 4:07 pm PST by
Benchmarks for the new MacBook Neo surfaced today, and unsurprisingly, CPU performance is almost identical to the iPhone 16 Pro. The MacBook Neo uses the same 6-core A18 Pro chip that was first introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro, but it has one fewer GPU core. The MacBook Neo earned a single-core score of 3461 and a multi-core score of 8668, along with a Metal score of 31286. Here's how the...
Read Full Article364 comments

Top Rated Comments

jon9091 Avatar
jon9091
21 hours ago at 05:34 pm
Still no vinyl record emoji 👎
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
22 hours ago at 04:09 pm
The RCS encryption was announced March last year. It’s long overdue and needs to be prioritized. It feels like they are just saving it for an iOS 28 bento box slide. Get it done already! Then they need to start on editing and unsend for RCS.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
@
@Brett
20 hours ago at 06:22 pm

too much of that and people will switch to android
Android has its own problems that have people switching to iOS.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
scotth23
22 hours ago at 04:31 pm
The longer it takes them to implement any Siri updates, the more I feel like we're going to be disappointed.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
Love-hate 🍏 relationship
22 hours ago at 04:00 pm
does "reduce bright effects" essentially disable HDR UI? if so , that's welcome
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
21 hours ago at 05:34 pm

Apple says the feature "minimizes highlighting and flashing when interacting with onscreen elements, such as buttons or the keyboard.
A welcome change! Now we need one that gets rid of specular highlights
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments