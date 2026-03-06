Skip to Content

Apple's 'HomePad' Now Rumored to Launch Even Later Than Expected

by

Apple's long-rumored smart home hub device will launch in the fall of 2026, according to the leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami."

Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature
In a new post on X, Kosutami said that the device, colloquially dubbed the "HomePad," is now set to arrive in the fall of 2026. The fall runs from September to December, and usually coincides with Apple's busiest release period of the year.

Apple has reportedly been working on the device for several years, with the aim for it to serve as a centralized location for controlling smart home products, listening to music and podcasts, making video calls, and getting glanceable information like the weather and calendar events.

The device is expected to have a 7-inch square display and a front-facing camera. There may be two versions, with one designed to be mounted on a wall and the other featuring a speaker base that apparently looks similar to a HomePod mini and can be placed on a desktop or countertop.

Built-in sensors will be able to determine when someone is near the home hub, and the displayed content will change based on who is present. It will be heavily reliant on Siri voice commands, and ‌Siri‌ could even have a new personified look on the hub, with one design described as a version of the Mac Finder icon.

Apple could price the home hub somewhere around $350. The device was originally rumored to launch in early 2025, but due to delays with Apple Intelligence, its apparent release date moved to early 2026, and now to the fall. The rumored release timing means the HomePad could arrive alongside products like the iPhone 18 Pro in September or redesigned MacBook Pro models in October.

Tag: Apple Command Center Guide

Popular Stories

MacBook Neo Feature Pastel 1

First MacBook Neo Benchmarks Are In: Here's How It Compares to the M1 MacBook Air

Thursday March 5, 2026 4:07 pm PST by
Benchmarks for the new MacBook Neo surfaced today, and unsurprisingly, CPU performance is almost identical to the iPhone 16 Pro. The MacBook Neo uses the same 6-core A18 Pro chip that was first introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro, but it has one fewer GPU core. The MacBook Neo earned a single-core score of 3461 and a multi-core score of 8668, along with a Metal score of 31286. Here's how the...
Read Full Article342 comments
MacBook Neo Feature Pastel 1

Apple Announces $599 'MacBook Neo' With A18 Pro Chip

Wednesday March 4, 2026 6:15 am PST by
Apple today announced the "MacBook Neo," an all-new kind of low-cost Mac featuring the A18 Pro chip for $599. The MacBook Neo is the first Mac to be powered by an iPhone chip; the A18 Pro debuted in 2024's iPhone 16 Pro models. Apple says it is up to 50% faster for everyday tasks than the bestselling PC with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5, up to 3x faster for on-device AI workloads,...
Read Full Article1354 comments
Multicolored Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature

Apple Accidentally Leaks 'MacBook Neo'

Tuesday March 3, 2026 7:00 am PST by
Apple appears to have prematurely revealed the name of its rumored lower-cost MacBook model, which is expected to be announced this Wednesday. A regulatory document for a "MacBook Neo" (Model A3404) has appeared on Apple's website. Unfortunately, there are no further details or images available yet. While the PDF file does not contain the "MacBook Neo" name, it briefly appeared in a link...
Read Full Article402 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
19 hours ago at 06:08 am
Launching "never" is what I expect at this point.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
19 hours ago at 06:10 am

Great now I’m sure no Apple TV this year. 🙄
I'm just hoping we get a new Apple TV someday, period.

The more they dig into "Services" and deploy ATV content everywhere else, the more I get worried the number crunching will "crunch" the ATV hardware and cancel it.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
abatabia
19 hours ago at 06:09 am
This is the new apple car. I bet it won’t even happen. Apple should give up on HomePods and buy Sonos or something.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
19 hours ago at 06:09 am
I won't even be surprised at this point if all these AI products get the AirPower treatment
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
555gallardo Avatar
555gallardo
19 hours ago at 06:10 am
This actually makes me proud that I have picked up the Apple TV yesterday
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
k1121j Avatar
k1121j
19 hours ago at 06:09 am
Great now I’m sure no Apple TV this year. 🙄
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments