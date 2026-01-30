What to Expect From Apple in February, Including Revamped Siri in Beta

Following a January that saw Apple release a new AirTag and the Creator Studio bundle of creative apps, it is now time to shift our attention to February.



Below, we have outlined some key items to expect from Apple in February. Of course, these are only the things that are known, so stay tuned for even more.



iOS 26.3



iOS 26.3 remains in beta testing, but the update should be released soon. We expect the iOS 26.3 Release Candidate to be seeded as early as next week, and the update should be released to the general public in the first half of February.

iOS 26.3 is a relatively minor update, with only a handful of notable new features, including a new iOS-to-Android transfer tool, notification forwarding and AirPods-like proximity pairing for third-party accessories like smartwatches, and a carrier-related limit precise location setting. Apple also appears to be laying the groundwork for carriers to begin supporting end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging, which it has promised to implement.



Personalized Siri (Beta)



Apple plans to announce a more personalized version of Siri powered by Google Gemini in the second half of February, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The more personalized Siri will be part of iOS 26.4, which will be available in beta in February and released to the general public in March or early April, according to Gurman. Based on that timeframe, the new-and-improved Siri should be available to all customers with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer in just a few more months.

As previewed by Apple, the assistant "should be able to tap into personal data and on-screen content to fulfill tasks," according to Gurman.

Apple first announced the more personalized version of Siri all the way back at WWDC 2024, but it was eventually delayed. At the time, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info retrieved from the Mail and Messages apps, as one example of a new capability.

The revamped Siri reportedly experienced issues inside Apple, leading the company to turn to Google Gemini. As part of the partnership, the revamped Siri will still run on a new Apple Intelligence model that has Gemini's technology baked in.



Other Known Dates