Apple Arcade Adding These Four Games in February

by

Apple Arcade will be adding another four games on Thursday, February 5, with complete details about each game outlined in Apple's announcement.

Retrocade
Retrocade will allow Apple Vision Pro users to play classic arcade games like Asteroids, PAC-MAN, Breakout, Galaga, and Space Invaders in an immersive 3D environment, complete with leaderboards, daily challenges, and more.

An arcade edition of the popular PC game Sid Meier's Civilization VII is also coming to Apple Arcade next month, across the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The award-winning strategy game tasks players with building the greatest empire in the world.

The other two games coming to Apple Arcade next month are I Love Hue Too+, in which you arrange colorful tiles, and rhythm game Felicity's Door.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store and the Apple Games app.

mikethebigo
mikethebigo
1 hour ago at 08:10 am
Retrocade looks amazing ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dmr727
dmr727
55 minutes ago at 08:20 am
I'm sure there'll be the usual complaining about Apple Arcade here shortly, but I'll admit that it's been a nice addition to my Apple One bundle. My young daughter loves playing the Sesame Street and Lego games, which are surprisingly high quality. And having access to a Civ game is a welcome way to spend time on the train, waiting for a plane, etc.

Not sure that I'd spend $6.99/mo on its own, but it definitely adds value to my bundle.

Not sure that I'd spend $6.99/mo on its own, but it definitely adds value to my bundle.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unregistered 4U
Unregistered 4U
45 minutes ago at 08:31 am

Retrocade looks amazing ?
I wouldn't be surprised if they eventually release this on other devices. Some developers (like the Grindstone ones) have used Apple Arcade as a way to evaluate how well a game idea may do. They iterate over time getting feedback from the users so that when they eventually release it elsewhere, it's got a greater chance to succeed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unregistered 4U
Unregistered 4U
43 minutes ago at 08:32 am

I'm sure there'll be the usual complaining about Apple Arcade here shortly, but I'll admit that it's been a nice addition to my Apple One bundle. My young daughter loves playing the Sesame Street and Lego games, which are surprisingly high quality. And having access to a Civ game is a welcome way to spend time on the train, waiting for a plane, etc.

Not sure that I'd spend $6.99/mo on its own, but it definitely adds value to my bundle.

Not sure that I'd spend $6.99/mo on its own, but it definitely adds value to my bundle.
Lego builder's journey was fun. :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
repoman016
repoman016
23 minutes ago at 08:52 am

Thankfully, there are a host of emulators available for iOS/iPadOS devices in the App Store now. All of those classic games and literally thousands more are readily available outside of Apple's mid subscription service.
While I agree with you, I think to some the accessibility is more important than the feature. Some people just want to access it and are happy paying for it. Why learn a new hobby (installing emulators/roms) when you can just give Apple 6 bucks a month
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
