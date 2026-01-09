Apple Reminding Users of Pending Home App Upgrade Requirement

Back in late 2022 and early 2023, Apple rolled out a new architecture for its Apple Home platform to deliver improved performance and compatibility, although the rollout came with some hiccups that forced Apple to pull and later re-release the upgrade.

apple homekit ios 18 5
Three years later, Apple is now on the verge of ending support for the old version of the Home architecture, which may result in access to the entire Home platform being blocked for some users if they do not or cannot update. The deadline for updating was originally announced as fall 2025, but in early November, Apple announced that it was pushing back the deadline to February 10, 2026.

It appears Apple will be sticking with that deadline, as the company is sending out fresh reminder emails today to users who have yet to upgrade to the new version of Apple Home.

This email serves as your second reminder that support for the earlier version of Apple Home will end next month on February 10, 2026.

If you do not update to this new version of Apple Home, your access to your home within the Home app might be blocked, accessories and automations might not work as expected, and you will not receive important security fixes and performance improvements. Updating to the new version of Apple Home can also enable new features, such as guest access, support for robot vacuum cleaners, Activity History, and more.

Users can update to the new version of Apple Home within the Software Update section of Home Settings in the Home app. If you have already completed these steps, or "This home and all accessories are up to date" is shown in Software Update, then you are already on the current version and there is nothing more you need to do.

Notably, the new version of Apple Home requires a minimum of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2, and older devices that have not been or cannot be updated will lose access to the Apple Home after updating. This requirement has not sat well with some users who may use older devices as dedicated Home control devices, so many of these users have put off upgrading their Home architecture for as long as possible, but it now appears the reprieve is coming to an end.

Onelifenofear
Onelifenofear
45 minutes ago at 10:31 am
I am shocked if anyone actually using Home hasn't done this in 4 years. it is WAY more stable. Rock soild for me

I am guessing that means some new home Products are coming soon.

HomePod Mini
Apple TV Pro
This Home station thing
The better Siri is coming in 26.4 ( predicted for march )

One thing that seems to have been completely forgotten is Siri in 3rd Party Devices... which I think is ONLY in Ecobee thermostats and Sonos Soundbar?
DBZmusicboy01
DBZmusicboy01
1 hour ago at 10:13 am
An iPhone 7 is still a great phone that would be super useful for things like this.
WilliApple
WilliApple
49 minutes ago at 10:27 am
I'm confused why they can't just automatically update the home?
klasma
klasma
43 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Bec

I’m confused why they can’t just automatically update the home?
Because not all client devices are compatible with the new version.
