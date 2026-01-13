iOS 26.3 Hints at Improved iPhone-to-Android Texting Coming Soon

Starting with the iOS 26.3 beta, Apple appears to be laying the groundwork for carriers to be able to support end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages, and that news should actually have even bigger implications for the Messages app on the iPhone.



In order to offer E2EE for RCS, iOS 26.3 or later would need to support RCS Universal Profile 3.0, which includes many iMessage-like enhancements for RCS:

End-to-end encryption, which will prevent Apple and any other third party from being able to read messages and attachments while they are being sent between devices, as has always been the case with iMessage

In-line replies

Edit messages

Unsend messages

Full-fledged Tapback support for RCS messages, with no special workarounds

RCS support as a whole was added to the iPhone with iOS 18, which supported ‌RCS‌ Universal Profile 2.4. It is effectively a modernized version of the SMS standard, which remains available as a fallback option for text messages over a cellular network.

The enhancements listed above were actually introduced in RCS‌ Universal Profile 2.7, and iOS would finally get them by jumping to RCS Universal Profile 3.0.

iMessage conversations with blue bubbles have already supported end-to-end encryption by default since iOS 5. iMessage has also supported in-line replies since iOS 14, while the options to edit and unsend iMessages were introduced with iOS 16.



Timing

Last year, Apple said it planned to add support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to the Messages app in future iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS software updates. However, Apple did not provide a specific timeframe.

As mentioned above, Apple appears to finally be laying the groundwork for E2EE for RCS in the iOS 26.3 beta, but it will be up to carriers to implement support, and Apple might also work with Google to ensure there is a consistent experience across iOS and Android. Hopefully we begin to see support roll out at some point between iOS 26.3 and iOS 27.

E2EE for RCS may be limited to select countries at first, as carriers begin rolling it out.