Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save on Anker's Newest Nano Chargers, Plus Steep Discounts on M5 MacBook Pro and More

by

We tracked big discounts during the first full week of 2026, including a new record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro and pre-order discounts on Anker's just-announced collection of Nano chargers. Below you'll also find solid discounts on iPad mini 7, AirPods 4, and M5 MacBook Pro.

Anker

anker new purple nano

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker's newest Nano chargers and more
  • Where can I get it? Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$10 OFF
Anker 45W Nano Charger for $29.99

$40 OFF
Anker Nano Docking Station for $109.69

Anker announced a new series of products at CES this week, and most of them will begin rolling out to customers later in January. A few of these devices, including the Nano Docking Station and 45W Nano Charger, have pre-order discounts on Anker's website, and we're also tracking big discounts in Anker's New Year's sale.

Apple Pencil Pro

apple pencil pro purple

  • What's the deal? Take $35 off Apple Pencil Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$35 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $92.97

Apple Pencil Pro is available for its all-time low price of $92.97 this week on Amazon, down from $129.00. This beats the price we tracked over the holiday season by about $2, and right now it's only available on Amazon.

iPad Mini 7

ipad mini 7 purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $109 off iPad mini 7
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$109 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $389.99

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

Amazon and Best Buy have a few discounts on the iPad mini 7 for the New Year, starting at $389.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

AirPods 4

airpods 4 purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $99 off AirPods Max and AirPods 4
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$29 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.99

$99 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.99

This week we tracked a few AirPods deals, including $29 off AirPods 4 and $99 off AirPods Max. Both of these are solid second-best prices on each model, and we haven't seen best-ever prices on these yet in 2026.

M5 MacBook Pro

m5 macbook pro purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $199 of M5 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,449.00

$199 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/1TB) for $1,599.99

Amazon this week dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,449.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and it's a solid second-best price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

