Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save on Anker's Newest Nano Chargers, Plus Steep Discounts on M5 MacBook Pro and More

We tracked big discounts during the first full week of 2026, including a new record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro and pre-order discounts on Anker's just-announced collection of Nano chargers. Below you'll also find solid discounts on iPad mini 7, AirPods 4, and M5 MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on Anker's newest Nano chargers and more

Save on Anker's newest Nano chargers and more Where can I get it? Anker

Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker announced a new series of products at CES this week, and most of them will begin rolling out to customers later in January. A few of these devices, including the Nano Docking Station and 45W Nano Charger, have pre-order discounts on Anker's website, and we're also tracking big discounts in Anker's New Year's sale.



Apple Pencil Pro

What's the deal? Take $35 off Apple Pencil Pro

Take $35 off Apple Pencil Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple Pencil Pro is available for its all-time low price of $92.97 this week on Amazon, down from $129.00. This beats the price we tracked over the holiday season by about $2, and right now it's only available on Amazon.



iPad Mini 7

What's the deal? Take up to $109 off iPad mini 7

Take up to $109 off iPad mini 7 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon and Best Buy have a few discounts on the iPad mini 7 for the New Year, starting at $389.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.



AirPods 4

What's the deal? Take up to $99 off AirPods Max and AirPods 4

Take up to $99 off AirPods Max and AirPods 4 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week we tracked a few AirPods deals, including $29 off AirPods 4 and $99 off AirPods Max. Both of these are solid second-best prices on each model, and we haven't seen best-ever prices on these yet in 2026.



M5 MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $199 of M5 MacBook Pro

Take up to $199 of M5 MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,449.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and it's a solid second-best price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

