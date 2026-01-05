Anker Introduces Pre-Order Discounts on 2026 Nano Chargers, Alongside Big New Year's Sale

by

Anker announced a new series of products at CES this week, and most of them will begin rolling out to customers later in January. A few of these devices, including the Nano Docking Station and 45W Nano Charger, have pre-order discounts on Anker's website, and we're also tracking big discounts in Anker's New Year's sale.

Normally $39.99, early adopters of the 45W Nano Charger can get it for $29.99 this week with Anker's automatically applied coupon code. As of writing, all colors are in stock except for the orange option.

$10 OFF
Anker 45W Nano Charger for $29.99

The new 45W Nano Charger features a Smart Display and a 180-degree foldable plug to ensure the display always faces where you want it to regardless of plug orientation. The accessory can also identify an iPhone model and provide the appropriate amount of power for fast charging while protecting battery health.

$40 OFF
Anker Nano Docking Station for $109.69

You can also get the new Nano Docking Station for the discounted price of $109.69 when pre-ordering, down from $149.99. This accessory includes a built-in removable hub so some features are available on-the-go. It supports three displays with up to a 4K resolution over DisplayPort and HDMI, and it offers 100W charging and 10Gb/s data transfer.

anker new years
Lastly, Anker is hosting a big New Year's sale this week, with up to 38 percent off popular charging accessories. In addition to the automatically applied discounts on each item, Anker is providing $10 off orders over $99, $15 off orders over $139, and $20 off orders over $179.

UP TO 38% OFF
Anker New Year's Sale

Anker Chargers

Anker SOLIX

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

