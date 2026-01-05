CES 2026: Anker Unveils New Qi2 Charger, Nano Power Strip, and Docking Station

Anker today announced several new charging options that are set to start rolling out to customers in January. There are three products in the Nano family, along with a new Anker multi-device charging station designed for the iPhone and Apple Watch.



The $150 Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station offers 25W Qi2 fast charging for supported ‌iPhone‌ models, matching the speeds delivered through MagSafe. It can charge an iPhone 17 to 80 percent in 55 minutes. There is an included airflow cooling system that's meant to keep temperatures low to make charging more efficient, and the charger has a foldable design for travel. It is able to charge an ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Anker says its new $40 45W Nano Charger is able to identify an ‌iPhone‌ model and then provide the appropriate amount of power for fast charging while protecting battery health. The special charging reduces phone battery temperature by nine degrees compared to other 45W chargers. It has a built-in smart display and a 180-degree foldable plug for travel and to ensure the screen always faces you regardless of plug orientation.



The $70 Anker Nano Power Strip features six AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, with 70W max available from either of the USB-C ports. Anker says that the power strip is meant to keep desks clutter-free thanks to the hidden AC outlets that tuck under a desk.



Anker's $150 Nano Docking Station has a built-in removable hub so some of the functionality is available while on the go. It supports three displays with up to a 4K resolution over DisplayPort and HDMI, and it offers 100W charging and 10Gb/s data transfer.



There are two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, a DisplayPort, an SD card slot, a microSD card slot, an audio jack, and two HDMI ports.

The Nano Docking Station is available now from the Anker website. The 45W Nano Charger and Nano Power Strip will launch in late January, while the Prime Wireless Charging Station will launch in the first quarter of 2026.