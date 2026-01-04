AirPods New Year's Deals Include Up to $99 Off AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4

Now that the calendar has flipped over into January, steep discounts on popular Apple products have become more rare after the holidays. However, if you didn't get a new pair of AirPods recently and are looking for a model on sale, Amazon does have a few solid second-best prices this week.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This includes the AirPods 4 for $99.00, down from $129.00, the AirPods Pro 3 for $219.99, down from $249.00, and the AirPods Max for $449.99, down from $549.00. Most of these AirPods will arrive around January 9 with free shipping options, but Prime members should see delivery dates within the next few days in most cases.

It's also worth noting that if you prefer to shop at Best Buy, you'll find all of these sales being matched at that retailer right now. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.