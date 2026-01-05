Get $100 Off iPad Mini 7 in New Sale, Starting at $399

Amazon and Best Buy have a few discounts on the iPad mini 7 for the New Year, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

Additionally, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00, both $100 discounts and available in multiple colors. These sales are all solid second-best prices on the iPad mini 7.

Deals on cellular models are a bit rarer on Amazon, with one color of the 128GB cellular iPad mini 7 on sale for $549.00 and a few colors of the 256GB cellular iPad mini 7 on sale for $649.00, both $100 off. Best Buy has more options for cellular models, with nearly every device on sale at $100 off this week.

