Get Apple's M5 MacBook Air at $150 Off Before Amazon Runs Out
Amazon recently introduced a few new record low prices on the M5 MacBook Air, offering $150 off multiple models of the notebook. We've begun noticing that deals aren't as plentiful as they were over the weekend, so if you've been holding off now will be the time to get the M5 MacBook Air at these best-ever prices.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon has the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $949.00, down from $1,099.00, and the 24GB/1TB model for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. Both of these represent record low prices for each configuration.
In terms of the 15-inch models, you'll find up to $150 off the M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,149.00 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and also include both 1TB models on sale.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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