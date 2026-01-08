Get Up to $199 Off Apple's M5 MacBook Pro on Amazon

Amazon today has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,449.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and it's a solid second-best price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

Additionally, the 16GB/1TB M5 MacBook Pro has hit $1,599.99 on Amazon, which is a $199 discount on the notebook. Both models have estimated delivery dates around January 13, and right now we're not tracking any deals on the high-end 1TB model.

This version of the MacBook Pro launched in October and it comes with the newest M5 chip, which offers up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 45% faster graphics when compared to the M4 chip. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.