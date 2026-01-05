Apple Pencil Pro Hits New Record Low Price of $92.97 on Amazon

Amazon today discounted the Apple Pencil Pro to $92.97, down from $129.00. This is a new record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro that beats the previous low by about $2.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the M4 and M5 iPad Pro, M2 and M3 iPad Air, and the A17 Pro iPad mini. Right now, only Amazon is providing this best-ever price on the stylus accessory, and it could disappear fast so be sure to check it out if you didn't pick one up over the holidays.

