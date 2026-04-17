Best Apple Deals of the Week: M5 MacBook Air $150 Off Deals, Plus Sales on AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Max 2

This week we saw some heavy-hitter Apple deals arrive for the M5 MacBook Air and AirPods Pro 3, with record low prices still available for both of these devices on Amazon. Below, you'll also find great deals on Apple Watch Series 11 and the new AirPods Max 2.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon has a few record low prices on the new M5 MacBook Air this week, with $150 off select models of the brand new notebook. Stock has begun dwindling on these notebooks and we're no longer tracking an all-time low price on the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, but most other configurations have availability.
Apple's new AirPods Max 2 launched earlier this month, and Amazon is one of the only retailers offering a discount on the headphones. You can get the Midnight and Starlight color options for $529.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00.
Apple Watch Series 11
What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11
Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes nearly every aluminum model of the Series 11 on sale at a record low price.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
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Amazon's annual Big Spring Sale will kick off one week from today, on Wednesday, March 25, but ahead of that event the retailer is already discounting a wide array of popular accessories. Below we're tracking deals on monitors, headphones, iPhone and desktop accessories, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a...
Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. We first started tracking the return of these deals last month, but this sale has now expanded with many more options on both 42mm and 46mm GPS models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive...
The highlights of this week in Apple deals include the return of an all-time low price on AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and ongoing launch discounts on all of Apple's new products. You'll also find a few early accessory deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale below.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive ...