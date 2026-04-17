Best Apple Deals of the Week: M5 MacBook Air $150 Off Deals, Plus Sales on AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Max 2

This week we saw some heavy-hitter Apple deals arrive for the M5 MacBook Air and AirPods Pro 3, with record low prices still available for both of these devices on Amazon. Below, you'll also find great deals on Apple Watch Series 11 and the new AirPods Max 2.

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M5 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $150 off M5 MacBook Air

Take $150 off M5 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has a few record low prices on the new M5 MacBook Air this week, with $150 off select models of the brand new notebook. Stock has begun dwindling on these notebooks and we're no longer tracking an all-time low price on the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, but most other configurations have availability.



AirPods Pro 3

What's the deal? Take $49 off AirPods Pro 3

Take $49 off AirPods Pro 3 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week brought back an all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, available for $199.99, down from $249.00.



AirPods Max 2

What's the deal? Take $19 off AirPods Max 2

Take $19 off AirPods Max 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's new AirPods Max 2 launched earlier this month, and Amazon is one of the only retailers offering a discount on the headphones. You can get the Midnight and Starlight color options for $529.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00.



Apple Watch Series 11

What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes nearly every aluminum model of the Series 11 on sale at a record low price.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.