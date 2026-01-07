Five New iPhone Features Rumored for iOS 27

Though it's been just a few months since iOS 26 launched, we're already hearing rumors about the next-generation version of iOS, iOS 27. iOS 27 will be introduced at Apple's June WWDC 2026 event before it launches in September 2026.



We don't know all of the details about iOS 27 yet, but we do have some information about what to expect.



"Snow Leopard" Update

iOS 27 will apparently focus on bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements to boost performance rather than new features. It's been referred to as a "Snow Leopard" update, because that was a version of macOS that Apple famously claimed had "zero new features" because it was all about fixing the existing software.

Apple engineers are reportedly going through iOS 26 to look for bloat, bugs, and any other issues impacting performance that can be fixed in iOS 27.

iPhone Fold

In 2026, Apple plans to launch the first foldable iPhone, a device rumors have taken to calling the ‌iPhone‌ Fold. The ‌iPhone‌ Fold is expected to have a ~5.4-inch display when folded, and a ~7.7-inch display when it's opened up like a book. It will be shorter and wider than other foldables on the market, with a 4:3 aspect ratio. At around 5.4 inches when closed, the ‌iPhone‌ Fold's outer display will be the smallest we've had since the ‌iPhone‌ 13 mini.

With Apple going back to a smaller display and simultaneously introducing a 7.7-inch display that's larger than any ‌iPhone‌ display to date, we're going to need some updates to iOS. iOS 27 will focus on introducing new interfaces and experiences for a larger display and a display that shifts between multiple sizes.

We haven't heard specifics on how Apple will tweak iOS to accommodate the ‌iPhone‌ Fold, but we could see some iPad-like options such as side bars and perhaps even multitasking views with support for multiple windows.

Liquid Glass

iOS 27 will likely include refinements for the Liquid Glass design that Apple introduced with ‌iOS 26‌. There have already been some changes in the iOS 26.1 and iOS 26.2 updates, but iOS 27 will provide Apple with the opportunity to make larger adjustments to respond to customer feedback.

Apple Intelligence

We're supposed to get the much smarter version of Siri in an iOS 26.4 update planned for spring 2026, but it's likely even more Apple Intelligence capabilities will follow in iOS 27.

We don't know specifics yet, but several existing ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features could expand to additional apps.

Apple is also working on a "World Knowledge" Siri search feature that would provide information on general search queries, which will likely be included in ‌Siri‌'s iOS 26.4 update. If it's not in iOS 26.4, the add-on ‌Siri‌ feature could instead come in iOS 27.

Siri

With iOS 27, Apple could update Siri's design. ‌Siri‌ will get its major overhaul in iOS 26.4, but a new visual look is supposedly planned for iOS 27. There are no specifics about what the redesign might entail, but rumors linked to Apple's upcoming tabletop robot suggest that the company might introduce a version of ‌Siri‌ that's more animated, similar to the Mac Finder logo. That more animated version of ‌Siri‌ could also come to the ‌iPhone‌ and iPad, and we could see it first in iOS 27.

Health+

Apple is developing a paid Health+ service with nutrition planning and medical suggestions, and we could see that introduced as part of iOS 27.

The medical tool would explain different health metrics and trends from the Health app, offering up personalized guidance for health improvement.

New Satellite Features

Apple is working on several new satellite features for the ‌iPhone‌, and it's possible some features could be introduced as soon as iOS 27. Timing on Apple's satellite improvements is unclear, though, and behind-the-scenes updates from Apple's satellite partner Globalstar are required.

Rumored features:

Apple Maps via satellite

Photos in Messages via satellite

Satellite API framework for third-party apps

Satellite over 5G

Satellite connectivity without the need for a view of the sky

Some of these features might require new hardware, but options like ‌Apple Maps‌ via satellite would not require components beyond what's available now.



New versions of iOS, macOS, and Apple's other software platforms will be previewed in June at WWDC before launching in September just ahead of when new ‌iPhone‌ models come out.