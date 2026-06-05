Apple Starts Selling Refurbished Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3

Apple is now selling refurbished versions of the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 at discounted prices.



This is the first time the Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 have been available through Apple's online refurbished store since the devices launched last September.

Refurbished pricing on the 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 starts at $369, down from $429, while Apple Watch Ultra 3 pricing starts at $699, down from $799. Apple Watch SE 3 40mm models start at $209, which is $40 less than the standard $249 price.

Apple has limited colors and sizes available for the Apple Watch Series 11, but refurbished stock changes regularly. If you're looking for a specific color, you can check back later to see if it's in stock. Both ‌Apple Watch Ultra 3‌ colors are available, and there are also several SE 3 options in stock.

Refurbished devices go through a rigorous cleaning and inspection process prior to sale, according to Apple. Refurbished products feature the same one-year limited warranty as newly purchased devices, and they are eligible for AppleCare+.

Apple offers around a 15 percent discount on its refurbished products, but you can get even better prices from third-party sellers. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 available starting at $299 this week.