Apple Health+ Reportedly Launching Next Year With Two New Features

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said he expects a paid Apple Health+ service to debut next year.

Apple Health Icon
In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple Health+ will consist of an AI-based health coach that offers nutrition planning and medical suggestions.

Gurman initially expected the coaching feature to be part of iOS 19.4 (now known as iOS 26.4), but he later said that it would not be available until at least iOS 27. It would be built into Apple's Health app on the iPhone and iPad.

He did not say how much the service will cost.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
28 minutes ago at 06:47 am

Gurman said Apple Health+ will consist of an AI-based health coach that offers nutrition planning and medical suggestions.
Medical suggestions - that is so vague that it really means nothing … medical suggestions would need to be based on data analyzed, but what data?
Gurman at his best …
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
33 minutes ago at 06:42 am
Just hoping this gets added to Apple One
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rachid Vàzquez Avatar
Rachid Vàzquez
33 minutes ago at 06:43 am
Without a complete overhaul of the app, it worth nothing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hokuspokus Avatar
hokuspokus
13 minutes ago at 07:02 am
The current Health app feels kind of clunky. I wonder how Apple would improve it so people would actually pay for a + version. Mark's description can technically describe what the app does today. Minus the magic of AI, I guess.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
imlynxy Avatar
imlynxy
9 minutes ago at 07:07 am
Apple has AI?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Boeingfan Avatar
Boeingfan
6 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Oh goody, another subscription. Pass.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
