Apple Health+ Reportedly Launching Next Year With Two New Features

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said he expects a paid Apple Health+ service to debut next year.



In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple Health+ will consist of an AI-based health coach that offers nutrition planning and medical suggestions.

Gurman initially expected the coaching feature to be part of iOS 19.4 (now known as iOS 26.4), but he later said that it would not be available until at least iOS 27. It would be built into Apple's Health app on the iPhone and iPad.

He did not say how much the service will cost.