Leak Reveals Foldable iPhone Details

The first foldable iPhone will feature a series of design and hardware firsts for Apple, according to details shared by the Weibo leaker known as Digital Chat Station.



According to a new post, via machine translation, Apple is developing what the leaker describes as a "wide foldable" device, a term used to refer to a horizontally oriented, book-style foldable with a large internal display. The device is said to prioritize thinness, with several major design decisions reportedly made to reduce the overall thickness of the chassis.

Chief among these is the use of a side-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The leaker claims Apple has chosen not to include 3D Face ID hardware or a 3D ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, as both systems would add internal volume and complicate efforts to slim down the device.

The post further claims that the foldable's hinge has been engineered to a particularly high standard, describing the hinge design as "very strong." While no deeper technical details are provided, this aligns with long-standing industry expectations that Apple is placing heavy emphasis on hinge durability and crease reduction, areas where foldable devices have historically faced criticism.

The leaker states that the current engineering prototype features a 7.58-inch internal display equipped with an under-panel front-facing camera, often abbreviated as UPC. Under-panel camera technology allows the camera to sit beneath the display layer, eliminating visible cutouts when the camera is not in use.

For the external display, the leaker claims Apple is using a 5.25-inch panel with a punch-hole camera implemented via a HIAA (Hole-In-Active-Area) design, a technique that minimizes inactive screen space around the cutout. It is unclear what will happen to the Dynamic Island in both instances.

The post also claims the device will feature a dual 48-megapixel rear camera system described as having a "large base," which suggests a physically larger sensor size than pixel count alone indicates.

Digital Chat Station adds that the foldable smartphone segment will be "reinvigorated" next year, implying that there will be renewed momentum after a period of slower growth and incremental updates. The leaker reiterated an earlier claim that Samsung is also evaluating a new wide-format foldable device.

Digital Chat Station has a relatively good track record for Apple rumors. They accurately revealed the overall design of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro, the triple 48-megapixel rear camera system of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, the iPhone 17's slimmer bezels and a larger display with ProMotion, ‌iPhone‌ 15 and ‌iPhone‌ 15 Plus's slightly smaller 48-megapixel sensor, and display panel design of the ‌iPhone‌ 12.