iPhone 17 Base Model Rumored to Feature Larger Display

The upcoming iPhone 17 base model will feature a larger display than the iPhone 16 base model, according to the latest rumor out of China.



In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo today, the account Digital Chat Station claimed that the lowest-end iPhone 17 model will be equipped with a 6.3-inch display, up from a 6.1-inch display on the equivalent iPhone 16 model.

Digital Chat Station has more than three million followers on Weibo, and the account has accurately leaked Apple information in the past.

Last month, Counterpoint Research VP Ross Young also said that the iPhone 17 base model will be equipped with a 6.3-inch display.

Young expects these screen sizes for the iPhone 17 series:

iPhone 17 : 6.3-inch display

: 6.3-inch display iPhone 17 Air : 6.6-inch display

: 6.6-inch display iPhone 17 Pro : 6.3-inch display

: 6.3-inch display iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch display

Beyond the larger display, the base iPhone 17 is shaping up to be a minor upgrade over the base iPhone 16, according to rumors. Both devices are expected to have the same overall design, the same A18 chip, and an equal 8GB of RAM. Key new features that are rumored for the lowest-end iPhone 17 include up to a 120Hz display and a 24-megapixel front camera, compared to 60Hz and a 12-megapixel front camera on the iPhone 16.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September.