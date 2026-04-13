 New Huawei Foldable Looks a Lot Like Apple's Rumored iPhone Fold - MacRumors
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New Huawei Foldable Looks a Lot Like Apple's Rumored iPhone Fold

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Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style form factor that's relatively uncommon in the foldables market, but Huawei's new Pura X Max appears to share a similar wide aspect ratio.

huawei pura x max
Set to be released in China next week, Huawei's new device actually builds upon a design used by the original, smaller Pura X, which was marketed last year as an extra-wide flip phone. Little is known about the Pura X Max beyond its triple lens rear camera, while Huawei's imagery shows the device being used in both portrait and landscape.

Prior to the Pura X Max's unveiling, Apple's rumored device was said to most resemble Oppo's Find N5. Samsung is also believed to be adopting a similar wide aspect ratio form factor for one of its upcoming foldables.

We've heard plenty of rumors about the foldable iPhone‌'s design, but the first alleged dummy models appeared last week. The device will have a 5.5-inch display when closed, making it Apple's smallest current-generation iPhone. When open, it will be around 7.8 inches, which is around half an inch smaller than the iPad mini.

Apple is expected to debut its first foldable alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September, with a launch likely to shortly follow the Pro devices' release. Most rumors have suggested that the ‌foldable iPhone will start at around $2,000 and be available in traditional space gray/black and silver/white finishes.

huawei pura x max 1
One rumor claims that Apple will call it the "iPhone Ultra," rather than "iPhone Fold," which is the shorthand the media has largely been using.

Related Roundup: iPhone Fold
Tags: Foldable iPhone Guide, Huawei

Top Rated Comments

Y
yuvaldv1
24 minutes ago at 04:52 am
This is absolutely the correct form factor for a foldable. You get an iPad's form factor when it's open, which is far more useful than the usual square form factor of other foldables.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SBlue1 Avatar
SBlue1
20 minutes ago at 04:55 am
If they are first they are not copying?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
5 minutes ago at 05:10 am
Last year’s Huawei Pura X already had that form factor, but a smaller outer screen and different camera placement:



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Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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