New Huawei Foldable Looks a Lot Like Apple's Rumored iPhone Fold

Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style form factor that's relatively uncommon in the foldables market, but Huawei's new Pura X Max appears to share a similar wide aspect ratio.



Set to be released in China next week, Huawei's new device actually builds upon a design used by the original, smaller Pura X, which was marketed last year as an extra-wide flip phone. Little is known about the Pura X Max beyond its triple lens rear camera, while Huawei's imagery shows the device being used in both portrait and landscape.

Prior to the Pura X Max's unveiling, Apple's rumored device was said to most resemble Oppo's Find N5. Samsung is also believed to be adopting a similar wide aspect ratio form factor for one of its upcoming foldables.

We've heard plenty of rumors about the foldable iPhone‌'s design, but the first alleged dummy models appeared last week. The device will have a 5.5-inch display when closed, making it Apple's smallest current-generation iPhone. When open, it will be around 7.8 inches, which is around half an inch smaller than the iPad mini.

Apple is expected to debut its first foldable alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September, with a launch likely to shortly follow the Pro devices' release. Most rumors have suggested that the ‌foldable iPhone will start at around $2,000 and be available in traditional space gray/black and silver/white finishes.



One rumor claims that Apple will call it the "iPhone Ultra," rather than "iPhone Fold," which is the shorthand the media has largely been using.