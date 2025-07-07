iPhone 16 Pro Design Change Rumored to Expand to iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air

Apple says the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature the thinnest bezels around the screen of any product it has ever released, and it has now been rumored that this design change will expand to more iPhone models later this year.



The entire iPhone 17 series will feature thinner bezels, according to Digital Chat Station, an account with more than three million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The account has accurately leaked information about future Apple products in the past, such as camera-related details for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Notably, this means the iPhone 17 base model and the all-new "iPhone 17 Air" model would have ultra-thin bezels, rather than only the Pro models.

Here is what Apple said about the iPhone 16 Pro bezels in a press release last year:

The new Pro lineup features the thinnest borders of any Apple product and introduces larger display sizes: 6.3 inches on iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches on iPhone 16 Pro Max — the largest iPhone display ever.

Previous rumors have indicated that the iPhone 17 base model will be equipped with a 6.3-inch display, up from a 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 16 base model. The so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is expected to have a 6.6-inch display.

Here is what to expect based on all rumors to date:

iPhone 17 : 6.3-inch display with ultra-thin bezels

: 6.3-inch display with ultra-thin bezels iPhone 17 Air : 6.6-inch display with ultra-thin bezels

: 6.6-inch display with ultra-thin bezels iPhone 17 Pro : 6.3-inch display with ultra-thin bezels

: 6.3-inch display with ultra-thin bezels iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch display with ultra-thin bezels

In line with previous rumors, Digital Chat Station said that the iPhone 17 base model will look more or less the same as the iPhone 16 base model. They also reiterated that the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a much larger camera bump across the back of the devices, plus an upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto camera with up to 5× optical zoom.

Apple should unveil the iPhone 17 series in September.