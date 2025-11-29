Top Stories: Black Friday Apple Deals, iOS 26.2 and iOS 27 Rumors, and More

Black Friday holiday shopping is in full swing, and we're staying on top of the best deals on Apple products and more, so make sure you don't miss out.



In other Apple news this week, we've recapped the features coming in iOS 26.2, which should be seeing a public release in just a few weeks, while we're also starting to hear about what we can expect to see in iOS 27 next year, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



The 30+ Best Black Friday Apple Deals Still Available on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and More

The Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping season is here, and we're tracking the year's best prices on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches, Macs, and more. Make sure to check out the list so you don't miss out!



Aside from products, another hot category for Black Friday deals is streaming services, with many offering steep discounts to lure new subscribers. Apple has even joined the party this year with a massive discount on Apple TV subscriptions.



iOS 26.2 Will Bring 10+ New Features to Your iPhone

Apple is testing iOS 26.2, a new version of iOS 26 that’s going to come out right around mid-December. iOS 26.2 is going to bring big changes to iPhone users in Japan, but there are also quite a few feature tweaks available for everyone.



We’ve rounded up all of the new features your ‌iPhone‌ will get in iOS 26.2, so make sure to check out our list of what's coming.



Apple Launches Second Limited-Edition iPhone Accessory in a Month

Fresh on the heels of the iPhone Pocket that has now sold out worldwide, Apple has released a second limited-edition accessory with the Hikawa Phone Grip and Stand.



The new grip and stand, which also quickly sold out through Apple, is an accessibility-minded accessory that attaches to an iPhone via MagSafe. It was designed by LA-based Bailey Hikawa with direct input from individuals with disabilities affecting muscle strength, dexterity, and hand control.



Foldable iPhone to Debut These Three Breakthrough Features

We're continuing to hear rumors about the so-called "iPhone Fold," which is now expected to include three standout features that could set it apart from the competition.



Key rumored features include an industry-first 24-megapixel under-display camera built into the inner display, a crease-free design for the inner display, and a battery consisting of high-density cells that should give it the highest-capacity battery of any iPhone and top that of key competitors like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7 and Google's Pixel Fold.

All of this certainly won't come cheap, however, with one recent report predicting that prices will be in the $2,400 range.



iOS 27 Will Reportedly Have Two Key Upgrades

iOS 27 will reportedly have two major elements: quality improvements and new AI features.



In his Power On newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that iOS 27 will be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is focused on improving "quality and underlying performance" over adding new features.

Gurman said there is one exception to this rule, though, as he expects there to be new AI features. He said that iOS 27 will extend artificial intelligence to additional Apple apps, and he reiterated that there will be an Apple Health+ subscription service that offers personalized health recommendations and more.



Report: Low-Cost iPhone, iPad, MacBook Coming Early 2026

Apple is planning to release new entry-level models across its iPhone, iPad, and Mac categories early next year, with an all-new affordable MacBook the most notable addition to the lineup.



According to a new research report by Jeff Pu of GF Securities seen by MacRumors, Apple will launch the iPhone 17e – its second iteration of the "e" line – in the spring, likely along with a 12th-generation iPad, and a new MacBook featuring an A-series chip originally made for ‌iPhones‌.



