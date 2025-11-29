Top Stories: Black Friday Apple Deals, iOS 26.2 and iOS 27 Rumors, and More

by

Black Friday holiday shopping is in full swing, and we're staying on top of the best deals on Apple products and more, so make sure you don't miss out.

top stories 2025 11 29
In other Apple news this week, we've recapped the features coming in iOS 26.2, which should be seeing a public release in just a few weeks, while we're also starting to hear about what we can expect to see in iOS 27 next year, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

Top Stories

The 30+ Best Black Friday Apple Deals Still Available on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and More

The Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping season is here, and we're tracking the year's best prices on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches, Macs, and more. Make sure to check out the list so you don't miss out!

General Black Friday Deals 25 Red Green
Aside from products, another hot category for Black Friday deals is streaming services, with many offering steep discounts to lure new subscribers. Apple has even joined the party this year with a massive discount on Apple TV subscriptions.

iOS 26.2 Will Bring 10+ New Features to Your iPhone

Apple is testing iOS 26.2, a new version of iOS 26 that’s going to come out right around mid-December. iOS 26.2 is going to bring big changes to iPhone users in Japan, but there are also quite a few feature tweaks available for everyone.

iOS 26
We’ve rounded up all of the new features your ‌iPhone‌ will get in iOS 26.2, so make sure to check out our list of what's coming.

Apple Launches Second Limited-Edition iPhone Accessory in a Month

Fresh on the heels of the iPhone Pocket that has now sold out worldwide, Apple has released a second limited-edition accessory with the Hikawa Phone Grip and Stand.

hikawa phone grip stand apple%402x
The new grip and stand, which also quickly sold out through Apple, is an accessibility-minded accessory that attaches to an iPhone via MagSafe. It was designed by LA-based Bailey Hikawa with direct input from individuals with disabilities affecting muscle strength, dexterity, and hand control.

Foldable iPhone to Debut These Three Breakthrough Features

We're continuing to hear rumors about the so-called "iPhone Fold," which is now expected to include three standout features that could set it apart from the competition.

Apple Foldable Thumb
Key rumored features include an industry-first 24-megapixel under-display camera built into the inner display, a crease-free design for the inner display, and a battery consisting of high-density cells that should give it the highest-capacity battery of any iPhone and top that of key competitors like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7 and Google's Pixel Fold.

All of this certainly won't come cheap, however, with one recent report predicting that prices will be in the $2,400 range.

iOS 27 Will Reportedly Have Two Key Upgrades

iOS 27 will reportedly have two major elements: quality improvements and new AI features.

iOS 27 Mock Quick
In his Power On newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that iOS 27 will be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is focused on improving "quality and underlying performance" over adding new features.

Gurman said there is one exception to this rule, though, as he expects there to be new AI features. He said that iOS 27 will extend artificial intelligence to additional Apple apps, and he reiterated that there will be an Apple Health+ subscription service that offers personalized health recommendations and more.

Report: Low-Cost iPhone, iPad, MacBook Coming Early 2026

Apple is planning to release new entry-level models across its iPhone, iPad, and Mac categories early next year, with an all-new affordable MacBook the most notable addition to the lineup.

Low Cost MacBook Feature A18 Pro
According to a new research report by Jeff Pu of GF Securities seen by MacRumors, Apple will launch the iPhone 17e – its second iteration of the "e" line – in the spring, likely along with a 12th-generation iPad, and a new MacBook featuring an A-series chip originally made for ‌iPhones‌.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

apple store down feature

Here's Why the Apple Store is Going Down

Thursday November 27, 2025 1:01 pm PST by
Apple's online store is going down for a few hours on a rolling country-by-country basis right now, but do not get your hopes up for new products. Apple takes its online store down for a few hours ahead of Black Friday every year to tease/prepare for its annual gift card offer with the purchase of select products. The store already went down and came back online in Australia and New Zealand, ...
Read Full Article18 comments
iPhone Pocket Short

iPhone Pocket is Now Completely Sold Out Worldwide

Tuesday November 25, 2025 7:16 am PST by
Apple recently teamed up with Japanese fashion brand ISSEY MIYAKE to create the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition knitted accessory designed to carry an iPhone. However, it is now completely sold out in all countries where it was released. iPhone Pocket became available to order on Apple's online store starting Friday, November 14, in the United States, France, China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, ...
Read Full Article136 comments
New Intel Logo

Apple and Intel Rumored to Partner on Mac Chips Again in a New Way

Friday November 28, 2025 7:33 am PST by
While all Macs are now powered by Apple's custom-designed chips, a new rumor claims that Apple may rekindle its partnership with Intel, albeit in a new and limited way. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said Intel is expected to begin shipping Apple's lowest-end M-series chip as early as mid-2027. Kuo said Apple plans to utilize Intel's 18A process, which is the "earliest...
Read Full Article84 comments
streaming black friday 2025

Best Black Friday Streaming Deals - Save Big on Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, and More

Thursday November 27, 2025 1:14 pm PST by
We've been focusing on deals on physical products over the past few weeks, but Black Friday is also a great time of year to purchase a streaming membership. Some of the biggest services have great discounts for new and select returning members this week, including Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When...
Read Full Article21 comments
Apple Foldable Thumb

Foldable iPhone to Debut These Three Breakthrough Features

Tuesday November 25, 2025 7:09 am PST by
Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in fall 2026, and it's shaping up to include three standout features that could set it apart from the competition. The book-style foldable will reportedly feature an industry-first 24-megapixel under-display camera built into the inner display, according to a recent JP Morgan equity research report. That...
Read Full Article127 comments
iphone air camera

iPhone Air Flop Sparks Industry Retreat From Ultra-Thin Phones

Thursday November 27, 2025 3:14 am PST by
Apple's disappointing iPhone Air sales are causing major Chinese mobile vendors to scrap or freeze their own ultra-thin phone projects, according to reports coming out of Asia. Since the ‌iPhone Air‌ launched in September, there have been reports of poor sales and manufacturing cuts, while Apple's supply chain has scaled back shipments and production. Apple supplier Foxconn has...
Read Full Article227 comments
iphone black friday gold

The Best Black Friday iPhone Deals Still Available

Friday November 28, 2025 6:24 am PST by
Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models during the holidays, and Black Friday 2025 sales have kicked off at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and more. Right now we're tracking notable offers on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models during the holiday shopping season. Note: MacRumors is...
Read Full Article3 comments