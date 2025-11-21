Apple Launches Second Limited-Edition iPhone Accessory in a Month

Apple has begun selling the Hikawa Phone Grip and Stand, a new limited-edition iPhone accessory designed with accessibility in mind.



Designed by LA-based Bailey Hikawa to celebrate the 40th anniversary of accessibility at Apple, the grip uses magnets to securely snap onto any iPhone with MagSafe.

Apple says it can be removed with ease, and doubles as a stand with two different viewing angles, in both vertical and horizontal orientations.

Inspired by modern sculpture, the Hikawa's design process involved direct input from individuals with disabilities affecting muscle strength, dexterity, and hand control.

The limited edition Hikawa Phone Grip and Stand is available in two colors: a bold, high-visibility Chartreuse and recycled Crater, exclusive to Apple.

The Hikawa Phone Grip and Stand costs $69.95 and can be ordered from Apple's online store in the U.S. It's the second limited-edition iPhone accessory Apple has released this month, following the high-end designer iPhone Pocket, a cross-body pouch starting at $149.95.