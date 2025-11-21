Report: Low-Cost iPhone, iPad, MacBook Coming Early 2026

Apple is planning to release new entry-level models across its iPhone, iPad, and Mac categories early next year, with an all-new affordable MacBook the most notable addition to the lineup.



According to a new research report by Jeff Pu of GF Securities seen by MacRumors, Apple will launch the iPhone 17e – its second iteration of the "e" line – in the spring, likely along with a 12th-generation iPad, and a new MacBook featuring an A-series chip originally made for ‌iPhones‌.

The new, previously rumored MacBook is said to use the A18 Pro from 2024's iPhone 16 Pro models. It is expected to feature a 13-inch display and come in silver, blue, pink, and yellow color options like the ‌iPad‌.

To meet the MacBook's lower price point – likely to be somewhere between $699 and $899 – Apple may make compromises such as using an older design or display components, 8GB of memory, or even just a single USB-C port.

For the iPhone 17e, Pu believes Apple will use an A19 chip, an 18-megapixel Center Stage camera, and Apple's C1 modem, with most other specifications remaining unchanged from the iPhone 16e. Other rumors suggest the iPhone 17e could transition to the Dynamic Island instead of the current notch at the top of the display.

For the 12th-generation iPad, there are no design changes expected, but Apple will upgrade it with an A18 chip, enabling the low-cost iPad to support Apple Intelligence for the first time.

Pu's equity research report broadly corroborates several other reports indicating that Apple will pursue a split-launch cycle for its iPhones going forward. The second half of next year will see the iPhone 18 Pro models launch alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and second-generation iPhone Air will arrive in the first half of 2027.

The iPhone Air 2 was reportedly supposed to arrive in tandem with the iPhone 18 Pro models, but poor sales on its maiden outing has caused Apple to delay the second version while it looks at a redesign, possibly featuring dual rear cameras.

Pu believes that Apple will be largely immune to recent DDR memory price rises through 2026, thanks to its strong procurement power.