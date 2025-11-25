iPhone Pocket is Now Completely Sold Out

Apple recently teamed up with Japanese fashion brand ISSEY MIYAKE to create the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition knitted accessory designed to carry an iPhone. However, it is now completely sold out in all countries where it was released.



iPhone Pocket became available to order on Apple's online store starting Friday, November 14, in the United States, France, China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. It quickly sold out in the United States, but some colors and size options were still available in South Korea and a few other countries until the past few days.

The accessory was offered in short and long sizes, in a variety of colors:

Short: Lemon, Mandarin, Purple, Pink, Peacock, Sapphire, Cinnamon, and Black

Long: Sapphire, Cinnamon, and Black

In the U.S., pricing ranged from $149.95 to $229.95.

iPhone Pocket is designed to be versatile. It can fully enclose an iPhone, but you can stretch it to peek at your screen and/or fit additional items. The accessory can be held in your hand, tied onto a bag, or worn directly on you.



Here is how Apple describes the iPhone Pocket:

Crafted in Japan, iPhone Pocket features a singular 3D-knitted construction that is the result of research and development carried out at ISSEY MIYAKE. The design drew inspiration from the concept of "a piece of cloth" and reinterpreted the everyday utility of the brand's iconic pleated clothing. The development and design of iPhone Pocket unfolded in close collaboration with the Apple Design Studio, which provided insight into design and production throughout.

Given it is a limited-edition accessory, it is unclear if there will ever be additional inventory of the iPhone Pocket now that it is fully sold out worldwide.