Get Apple TV for $5.99 Per Month in Black Friday Deal

Just ahead of Black Friday, Apple is offering an Apple TV promotion for new and returning subscribers. Eligible customers can get six months of Apple TV for just $5.99 per month.



After the six-month period, the subscription price will increase to $12.99, which is the regular price for the Apple TV service.

At $5.99 per month, Apple is discounting Apple TV by over 50 percent. The deal will be available from November 21 to December 21 on the Apple TV website.

Existing subscribers are not eligible for the discount, nor are customers who have subscriptions billed through a third-party service.