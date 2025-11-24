Hikawa iPhone Grip Sold Out on Apple Store – But New Colors Available for Preorder

Apple's online store has sold out of the limited-edition Hikawa Phone Grip and Stand accessibility accessory it debuted late last week. However, two new color options in production are set to be released in early December and can be pre-ordered directly from Hikawa's website.



Hikawa is offering the MagSafe-compatible Grip and Stand in Cobalt and Blurple Swirl, following the rapid sellout of its Chartreuse and Crater colors. The accessories cost £55 each (about $72 USD) and international shipping is available – but stock is extremely limited, so move quickly if you're interested.

Designed by LA-based Bailey Hikawa to celebrate the 40th anniversary of accessibility at Apple, the grip uses magnets to securely snap onto any iPhone with MagSafe. Hikawa says it can be removed with ease, and doubles as a stand with two different viewing angles, in both vertical and horizontal orientations.

Inspired by modern sculpture, the Hikawa's design process involved direct input from individuals with disabilities affecting muscle strength, dexterity, and hand control.

The Hikawa website also sells a range of unconventional high-end iPhone cases, as well as a selection of eye-catching toilet seats.